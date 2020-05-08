College Audition Prep Intensive and Weekend in North Texas Return This July and August

CAPI/CAPW in north Texas is an event where talented young high school performers come together with university faculty to prepare for the highly competitive college audition process. Students hone their audition skills with one-on-one feedback from faculty members who get an early look at upcoming talent. College representatives present program overviews as students and parents learn the nuts and bolts of the audition/application process.

DETAILS:

WHEN: COLLEGE AUDITION PREP INTENSIVE (CAPI)

Monday, July 27-Sunday, August 9, 2020

COLLEGE AUDITION PREP WEEKEND(CAP/W):

Thursday, Aug. 6- Sunday, August 9, 2020

WHERE: Texas Woman's University, Denton, Texas

TUITION: COLLEGE AUDITION PREP INTENSIVE (CAPI) Two week stay camp. $3,500. Tuition includes all room/board for both weeks, as well as all activities and events. Registration online through the College Audition Prep Weekend website (www.collegeauditionprepweekend.com) Space is limited.

COLLEGE AUDITION PREP WEEKEND (CAPW): A separate four day commute camp event, $500. Tuition includes master classes, college program overviews, mock auditions with one-on-one feedback from college faculty members, meet & greets with college faculty. Registration online through the College Audition Prep Weekend website (www.collegeauditionprepweekend.com) Due to limited availability tuition is non-refundable.

The 2020 College Audition Prep is back better than ever this year with two great options for high school musical theater and acting students: a new two week Intensive stay camp hosted by Texas Woman's University on their beautiful Denton, Texas campus OR a four day Weekend event packed with master classes, dance classes, mock auditions and college program overview presentations.

COLLEGE AUDITION PREP INTENSIVE

Many of the faculty members have long and storied Broadway & professional performing, directing and educational careers. Students will work on their audition skills in master classes with amazing guest artists including:

Aubrey Berg, former head of Cincinnati School of Music Musical Theatre program

Kaitlin Hopkins, head of Texas State University Musical Theatre program

Ronald Dean Nolen, head of Texas Tech University Musical Theatre program

Robert Westerberg, Broadway veteran and head of Missouri State University Musical Theatre program

Penny Ann Maas, Broadway veteran & head of Texas Christian University Musical Theatre program

Dave Clemmons, Broadway veteran actor & casting director & college audition prep coach

David Gaschen, Broadway and international Phantom of the Opera star

In addition, special guest speakers coming to share their insights on how best to get to Broadway:

Ken Davenport, Tony Award winning Broadway Producer

Rachel Hoffman, veteran Broadway casting agent

Students will work with college faculty and guest artists to prepare all of their materials needed for the college audition process including making prescreen videos, selection and critique of audition songs and monologues, college resumes, new headshots, plus a showcase at the end of the 10 days. As an added bonus, the showcase will be attended by Tony Award winning Broadway Producer Ken Davenport.

College Audition Prep Intensive culminates with a weekend filled with

Mock dance calls and mock auditions featuring one-on-one feedback from college faculty

Program overview presentations from each of the attending universities

Meet & Greet networking sessions where students can get to know college faculty members

Sessions for parents- TWU Professor Dr. Rebecca Fredrickson, shares nuts and bolts information on the audition/application process with students and parents from a parent perspective.

Financial Planning- Doug Bryan who for the past ten years, has been showing families how to pay wholesale instead of retail for college...regardless of income.

University Musical Theater faculty includes representatives from national top ten Texas State University, Texas Christian University, Baylor University, Sam Houston State University, University of Texas at Arlington, Texas Tech University, Abilene Christian University, TExas Woman's University, University of Oklahoma, University of Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma City University, Ouachita Baptist University, and Missouri State University.

COLLEGE AUDITION PREP WEEKEND

A jam-packed four day weekend where students learn how to navigate the complex and highly competitive college audition/application process which includes:

Master classes conducted by select college faculty members and guest artists.

Mock dance calls and mock auditions featuring one-on-one feedback from college faculty

Program overview presentations from each of the attending universities

Meet & Greet networking sessions where students can get to know college faculty members

Sessions for parents- TWU Professor Dr. Rebecca Fredrickson, shares nuts and bolts information on the audition/application process with students and parents from a parent perspective.

Financial Planning- Doug Bryan who for the past ten years, has been showing families how to pay wholesale instead of retail for college...regardless of income.

Tracy Jordan, Executive Director for College Audition Prep Weekend:

"Students and parents, here's your opportunity to build relationships with colleges you are interested in attending. Students, you have the opportunity to work one-on-one with these faculty members to improve your performance skills."

Dave Clemmons, Broadway veteran & College Audition Coach:

"College Audition Prep Weekend and Intensive is giving these students the actual tools they need, the knowledge they need, the information they need to go in and nail the audition and convince the school they need to be there."

Kaitlin Hopkins, Head of Musical Theatre program, Texas State University:

"That was a great experience! It prepares the students for their college auditions on so many levels."

Jenny Phagan, Director of the Academy of Acting and Musical Theatre:

"No one knows more about high school theatre than Tracy. His passion to see young actors succeed is only outmatched by his expertise in training them to do so. We would highly recommend Tracy's College Audition Prep Weekend to any actor serious enough to take their talents to the next level of collegiate theatre."





