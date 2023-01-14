Clear Brook High School to Present High School Premiere of LADYSHIP THE MUSICAL

The CB Players will present the high school premiere of Ladyship. Ladyship is inspired by the true stories of some of the 25,000 women convicts sent to the new colony of Australia between 1788-1868. The musical explores their stories as the characters struggle with hunger, sexual harassment, storms and a host of other challenges as they fight to survive a sea journey, they never wanted to take relying on their physical and emotional resilience to carry them through.

The musical was written by sisters Laura Good and Linda Good and made its debut at the New York Musical Festival in 2019 where they won 3 NYMF finalist awards. It was also a finalist for the 2020 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater. It was the music, a mix of melodies from the 18th century, classical music and modern pop styles, that drove the CB Players directors to seek out the high school premiere. Clear Brook will be the first high school to perform Ladyship and the CB Players invite you to be a part of this exciting production.

Evening performances will be on January 13th, 14th, and 20th and matinee performances on January 15th and 21st. Performances will be held at the Clear Brook High School Auditorium 4607 FM 2351 Friendswood, TX 77546. Tickets can be purchased at cbplayers.ludus.com. Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for all others.