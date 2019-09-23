CHAT For Change Hosts Annual Rise From Refuge Gala

Culture of Health - Advancing Together (CHAT) recently hosted its CHAT for Change-Rise from Refuge Gala, an annual event that supports Houston's immigrant and refugee communities. The gala included a keynote address from renowned "Tox Doc" Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry.

CHAT works to foster the health and well-being of immigrant and refugee communities through education, arts, advocacy and access to care. One of the most diverse areas of the city commonly-called the most diverse city in the country, the Gulfton area is representative of Houston with a vibrant immigrant and refugee community. The gala highlighted the incredible stories of the journey made by area families from Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Syria and other parts of the world to Houston.

The celebration included a keynote address given by the world's first female Space Toxicologist, "Tox Doc" Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry, who is a best-selling author and internationally acclaimed medical science expert. A mesmerizing Egyptian folk-dance called Tanoura was also performed by Sal Maktoub, as well as CHAT Academy students' performance led by our board member Shamsa Mangalji.

"The evening was a celebration honoring those who make the work of CHAT possible - from the families, individuals and children participating in our programs to the volunteers and partners," said CHAT CEO Dr. Aisha Siddiqui. "The event also was an opportunity to thank our supporters for helping us assist immigrant and refugee families. These generous donations make it possible for CHAT to provide our programs and services without having to turn anyone away."

Proceeds raised by the CHAT for Change-Rise from Refuge Gala will benefit the CHAT year-round programs and services. These include tutoring services and enrichment activities for children, after-school and summer camp programs for local youth, Social Emotional Learning programs at local schools, ESL and technology classes for women, skills training and job resource guidance, and much more! Contributions to CHAT help to provide tools for success to the Gulfton community. For more information about CHAT please visit http://chattx.org/.

Sponsors:

Aida Younis Team

Alings

Ashford Communities

Asian American Youth Giving Circle

Aventography Photo & Video

Bismillah Restaurant & Cafe

Briter Dental

Community Health Choice

Dr. Razzan Daccak

Ghazal Bombaywala and Kash Ashik: ATM Buyers

Hotel Icon Houston

KAS Inspirations, LLC

Little Branch Photo

Rajon Justin Rehman

Sayad Mediterranean Grill

The Siddiqui Family

Westmont Hospitality Group

YALA Medical





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You