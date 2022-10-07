Broadway in McAllen Announces THE BOOK OF MORMON and Four Additional Shows for 2022-23 Season

Innovation Arts & Entertainment has announced the return of Broadway in McAllen, which consists of topflight, live Stage Entertainment based at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Broadway in McAllen will bring the Best of Touring Broadway direct from New York, including for the first time ever, the 9-time Tony Award Winning Best Musical The Book of Mormon, the fantastic holiday performances of Postmodern Jukebox's A Very Postmodern Christmas, the entertaining new musical On Your Feet, the incredible spectacular The Illusionists Magic of the Holidays, and the acrobatic wonders of Cirque Dreams Holidaze.

You won't want to miss a moment of the action! Beginning today, current Season Ticket Holders will be able to renew their Season Packages, and lock in the seats they had last season for another great year of entertainment at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

The only way to guarantee the best seats at the best prices for all the Broadway in McAllen shows is by becoming a Season Ticket Holder! Interested in becoming a season ticket holder? You can order your season tickets NOW at LiveinMcAllen.com.

THE BEST IN BROADWAY IS COMING TO McALLEN!

The 2022-2023 Broadway in McAllen Line Up

Postmodern Jukebox - Sunday, November 27, 2022

On Your Feet - Monday, December 12, 2022

Illusionists Magic of the Holidays - Saturday, December 17, 2022

Cirque Dreams Holidaze- Thursday, December 22, 2022

The Book of Mormon - Monday, January 9, 2023

Why Become a Season Ticket Holder?

THE BEST PRICES! Save over $45 Off the Price of Single Tickets!

No service charges

First Access to Exchange Seats when Additional Performances are Added

Placement in the BEST SEATS in each Price Level

Enjoy the same great seats for every show year after year

GUARANTEE your tickets to every show

HOW DO I RENEW MY CURRENT SEASON TICKET?

It's easy! A personalized Ticketing Portal was sent to the email associated with your 2021-2022 Season Ticket Account. Submit your order electronically and you're all set!

If you have any questions or concerns,

Please email them at ticketorders@liveinMcAllen.com

Or leave them a Voicemail and they will return your call at (956) 450-1929