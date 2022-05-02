BWW Review: Stages Blends Superhero Comics and Social Justice in Black Super Hero Magic Mama

Christian L. Scott in Stages, Black Super Hero Magic Mama. Photo by Melissa Taylor

With the classic comic Boom! and Pow!, Stages continues its excellent season with Inda Craig-Galvain's Black Super Hero Magic Mama. Hot off the heels of the epic jukebox musical, You Are Cordially... by ShaWanna Renee Rivon, Black Super Hero Magic Mama truly represents the magnificence of Houston theatre.

Judith Igwilo and Chrisian L. Scott in Stages, Black Super Hero Magic Mama. Photo by Melissa Taylor



Craig-Galvan's Black Super Hero Magic Mama follows the story of a single mother, Sabrina Jackson (Christian L. Scott), and her son Tramarion Jackson (Mykal Sanders) who navigate his teenage years in Southside Chicago. We see Tramarion's obsession with both black heritage and comic books as he prepares for a televised quiz show amidst his doting mother's requests for him to be safe in the world. Unfortunately, mirroring current events, Tramarion is shot dead while holding the winner's trophy of the quiz show with his quiz coach, Corey (Camyrn Nunley), and team. Police Officer Dave Lester (Dain A. Geist) thought Corey and the young men were breaking into the team van and shot young Tramarion. While tragedy has struck, the news media and anchors use the story to their ambitious advantage. News hosts Tom Blackman (Jason E. Carmichael) and Connie Wright (Sydney Lo) exploit this story in every possible way. At the apex of the first act, though, Sabrina finds her sons' unfinished comic book where Tramarion depicts his mother as a superhero. What follows is how Sabrina fights the crippling depression she is experiencing after her son's death.

Christian L. Scott and Jason E. Carmichael in Stages, Black Super Hero Magic Mama. Photo by Melissa Taylor

When the show ended, and after the bows, the woman at the end of my row grabbed my hand. She pulled me in close and said, "What did you think of my baby?" I had to ask who it was, and she gave me the incredulous look of who else. When I realized who it was, I was speaking to the mother of Christian L. Scott. My response to Sabrina's mother was simple, "Your daughter is brilliant. You've done an amazing job at inspiring your child." Unfortunately, the theater was closing as people went into the lobby, so I could not finish telling Christians mother what I thought. Here is what I wish I could've finished saying. Chrisian's performance is a stellar one and is one of the most iconic performances I know I will ever witness. Christian portrayal of the grieving mother is done with excellence and cleverness. It left me speechless. At the climax of the second act, there is an interesting scene that leaves audiences in emotional tears. If you are considering why you should see this, the baseline reason is to Christian L. Scott in the role of a lifetime.

Cody James and Mykal Sanders in Stages, Black Super Hero Magic Mama. Photo byMelissa Taylor

Afsaneh Aayani's scenic design, while simple, becomes a character of the production. The simple bedroom transforms into differing comic battle arenas. Aayani aids in the lighting design of Renee Brode, which provides some of the most spectacular elements of the work. Finally, Macy Lyne's and Ellie Barnes's costume designs are a sight to behold, as the characters seamlessly go from average human beings to comic book characters in surprising ways. While these design elements are essential to the production, the glory and honor of any awards this show shall receive should go to Eboni Bell Darcy. Darcy has done an incredible job this season by aiding and creating productions that genuinely represent the Golden Age of Houston Theatre. Their directing work with this play and, indeed, Stages as a whole deserves recognition.

Camyrn Nunley in Stages, Black Super Hero Magic Mama. Photo by Melissa Taylor

I have had the fortune of reviewing almost every show at Stages this 2021-2022 Season. When I moved to Houston last year, Stages production of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill was my first show coming out of the pandemic. Honestly, out of all the theaters I have had the privilege of attending, Stages continues to be the best of Houston theatre and truly personify what makes this city exciting and refreshing. If you are considering purchasing seats to anything theatrical, Stages will never disappoint you.

Camyrn Nunley and Judith Igwilo in Stages, Black Super Hero Magic Mama. Photo by Melissa Taylor

Black Super Hero Magic Mama runs at Stages from April 22nd to Sunday, May 8th, 2022. Tickets can be bought at stageshouston.com or at their box office on 800 Rosine St. Performances are Tuesday thru Thursday evening at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm, and matinees on both Saturday and Sundays at 2:30pm.

Masks are currently optional but encouraged at Stages and drinks are more than welcome into the theater.