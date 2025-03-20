Alley Theatre Reveals Resident Acting Company Cast for its 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alley Theatre has revealed the Resident Acting Company cast for its 2025-26 Season. Comprised of seven actors, the Company brings a unique and vital element to Alley's productions. They are not just performers; they are the heart and soul of the Alley.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response to our season announcement,” shares Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “So many people have reached out to tell me how excited they are about the line-up. On top of that, I’m thrilled to share our Resident Acting Company casting with you. Part of the fun of coming to the Alley is seeing what roles the actors are playing in each show, especially how they transform from play to play across the season. It is one of the beauties of having a Resident Acting Company and Alley Theatre is one of the only theatres in the US to still have one!”



The 2025-26 Resident Acting Company includes Elizabeth Bunch, Michelle Elaine, Dylan Godwin, Chris Hutchison, Melissa Molano, David Rainey, and Christopher Salazar.

2025-26 Season

Summer Chills

Agatha Christie’s

The Mirror Crack’d

A New Adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff

Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenburg

U.S. Premiere

July 11 – Aug. 17, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre

Behind the Glamour Lies a Deadly Secret

Miss Marple, Agatha Christie's iconic sleuth, takes center stage in this gripping, glamorous mystery. When the filming of a star-studded movie in a quaint village leads to a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect. Miss Marple untangles a web of jealousy, ambition, and hidden truths. Can you solve who is behind it all?

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Marina Gregg, Michelle Elaine as Dolly Bantry, Dylan Godwin as Chief Inspector Dermot Craddock, Chris Hutchison as Jason Rudd, Melissa Molano as Lola Brewster, David Rainey as Cyril Leigh, and Christopher Salazar as Giuseppe Renzo.

The Da Vinci Code

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel

Based on the Novel by Dan Brown

Directed by Rob Melrose

Sept. 19 - Oct. 12, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre

Uncover a Secret that Could Change Everything

Join the thrilling adventure as symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race to solve a deadly puzzle that could change history. Following the clues hidden in ancient symbols and imagery, they uncover secrets that lead them on a dangerous quest. Based on the smash hit novel by Dan Brown, embark on a journey across Europe to the Louvre, Westminster Abbey, and Rosslyn Chapel.

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Vernet, Michelle Elaine as Collet, Dylan Godwin as Rémy, Chris Hutchison as Silas, Melissa Molano as Sophie, and Christopher Salazar as Bezu Fache.

The Body Snatcher

By Katie Forgette

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

World Premiere

Oct. 3 - Oct. 26, 2025 in the Neuhaus Theatre

A Blossoming Love, a Decaying Plan

Just in time for spooky season, this spine-tingling love story, inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s Victorian Gothic classic, comes alive onstage. A father's love for his ailing daughter and her growing affection for his medical assistant create an ethical dilemma as they push medical boundaries. As the bodies stack up, the question is asked – how deep will you dig for the one you love?

The cast includes Resident Acting Company member David Rainey as Dr. Robert Noakes.

A Christmas Carol

From the novella by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose

Remount directed by Amber D. Gray

Nov. 16 - Dec. 28, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre

Houston’s Holiday Tradition!

Rediscover the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation as he encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Be transported into Victorian England with dazzling costumes and stunning sets. Join us for a Dickensian celebration of love, redemption, and the true spirit of Christmas!

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Michelle Elaine as Mrs. Fezziwig, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, and Christopher Salazar as Fred.

The Importance of Being Earnest

By Oscar Wilde

Directed by Rob Melrose

Mar. 6 - Mar. 29, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre

Witty, Wonderful, and Wild(e)

This timeless comedy follows two British bachelors who invent alter egos to outwit society and find love. As their deception unravels, chaos and hilarity ensue. Experience mistaken identities, secret loves, and sparkling satire in one of Oscar Wilde's most celebrated works.

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Miss Prism, Dylan Godwin as Algernon Moncrieff, Chris Hutchison as Merriman, Melissa Molano as Cecily Cardew, and Christopher Salazar as John Worthing.

Fences

by August Wilson

Directed by Eileen J. Morris

Apr. 17 – May 10, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre

Enduring Strength, Timeless Classic

In this legendary Tony Award-winning drama, a former baseball player struggles with the realities of life and the pursuit of happiness. Amidst racial prejudice and unfulfilled dreams, the challenges of parenthood and the bonds of family are tested. Discover why this iconic classic has continued to resonate for decades.

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Michelle Elaine as Rose and David Rainey as Troy Maxson.

Dear Alien

By Liz Duffy Adams

Directed by Shelley Butler

World Premiere

May 8 - May 31, 2026 in the Neuhaus Theatre

Seven Questions, Three Actors, One Alien

After captivating audiences nationwide with Born with Teeth, playwright Liz Duffy Adams returns to the Alley in her thought-provoking world premiere. An isolated advice columnist races the clock to make one last deadline before facing financial ruin. In this existential comedy, we ask ourselves: What will we do when it all becomes too much?

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Dylan Godwin as Alien and Melissa Molano as Scrittora.

Misery

By William Goldman

Based on the novel by Stephen King

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

May 29 - June 21, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre

He’s her Obsession, She’s his Nightmare

Famous romance author Paul is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan.” As Annie nurses Paul to health, her obsession takes control. What begins as a rescue quickly turns into a dangerous entrapment as Paul writes for his life. Experience the horror as Stephen King's chilling thriller comes to life on stage when a fan will stop at nothing for the sequel of her dreams.

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Annie Wilkes, Chris Hutchison as Paul Sheldon, and Christopher Salazar as Buster.



