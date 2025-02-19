Alley Theatre Reveals 2025-26 Season Featuring ENGLISH by Sanaz Toossi and More

The season will feature August Wilson's Fences and much more.
Alley Theatre has revealed its 2025-26 season, featuring Broadway favorites, thrilling mysteries, and groundbreaking new works.
“This season is designed to ignite the imagination and stir the soul,” says Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “From the pulse-pounding suspense of The Da Vinci Code and Misery to the sharp wit of Agatha Christie and Oscar Wilde, the wise words of August Wilson, and the laughter and warmth of Real Women Have Curves, each play in the Hubbard Theatre is a well-known work—ensuring audiences a season of beloved plays and exhilarating experiences.”
Melrose continues, “For the theatrically adventurous, our Neuhaus Theatre season delivers thought-provoking stories in an up-close, intimate setting. Fresh off its Broadway run, English, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play, will make its Alley debut. The world premiere adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s The Body Snatcher arrives just in time for Halloween, delivering spine-chilling thrills. And we are proud to present the world premiere of Dear Alien by Liz Duffy Adams, following the runaway success of our production of her play Born with Teeth, which captivated audiences nationwide.”
Agatha Christie’s
The Mirror Crack’d
A New Adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff
Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenburg
U.S. Premiere
July 11 – Aug. 17, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre
Behind the Glamour Lies a Deadly Secret
Miss Marple, Agatha Christie's iconic sleuth, takes center stage in this gripping, glamorous mystery. When the filming of a star-studded movie in a quaint village leads to a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect. Miss Marple untangles a web of jealousy, ambition, and hidden truths. Can you solve who is behind it all?
Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel
Based on the Novel by Dan Brown
Directed by Rob Melrose
Sept. 19 - Oct. 12, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre
Uncover a Secret that Could Change Everything
Join the thrilling adventure as symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race to solve a deadly puzzle that could change history. Following the clues hidden in ancient symbols and imagery, they uncover secrets that lead them on a dangerous quest. Based on the smash hit novel by Dan Brown, embark on a journey across Europe to the Louvre, Westminster Abbey, and Rosslyn Chapel.
By Katie Forgette
Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner
World Premiere
Oct. 3 - Oct. 26, 2025 in the Neuhaus Theatre
A Blossoming Love, a Decaying Plan
Just in time for spooky season, Robert Louis Stevenson’s famous Victorian Gothic classic comes alive onstage. A father's love for his ailing daughter and her growing affection for his medical assistant create an ethical dilemma as they push medical boundaries. As the bodies stack up, the question is asked – how deep will you dig for the one you love?
From the novella by Charles Dickens
Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose
Remount directed by Amber D. Gray
Nov. 16 - Dec. 28, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre
Houston’s Holiday Tradition!
Rediscover the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation as he encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Be transported into Victorian England with dazzling costumes and stunning sets. Join us for a Dickensian celebration of love, redemption, and the true spirit of Christmas!
By Isaac Gómez
Directed by KJ Sanchez
Alley Theatre Commission
Nov. 28 – Dec. 28, 2025 in the Neuhaus Theatre
Adult Holiday Comedy
The Christmas Eve overnight shift is Margot’s personal tradition — even if that means dealing with grumpy drive-thru customers. But when her dead Best Friend Jackie Marley drops by to warn her of impending late-night visits by spirits, Margot has no choice but to roll with the punches and confront the very Scrooge she’s become. Experience a Christmas Eve like no other in this brand-new holiday show filled with humor and heart.
By Josefina López
Directed by Lisa Portes
Jan. 23 - Feb. 15, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre
Sisterhood, Resilience, and Self-acceptance
This vivacious comedy, which inspired the hit film, follows five Latina women navigating the pressures of body image, immigration, and cultural expectations. As they work to meet an impossible deadline, the women reveal their hopes and struggles. Experience the warmth and laughter in the beauty of embracing who you are.
By Sanaz Toossi
Directed by Evren Odcikin
Feb. 13 - Mar. 8, 2026 in the Neuhaus Theatre
Language, Connection, and Finding Your Voice
Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize! This heartfelt, humorous play follows five strangers in an Iranian TOEFL class as they navigate language, identity, and unexpected friendships. Each brings a personal reason for learning English, discovering along the way what is lost—and found—in translation. While some things may get lost, the human spirit shines through.
By Oscar Wilde
Directed by Rob Melrose
Mar. 6 - Mar. 29, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre
Witty, Wonderful, and Wild(e)
This timeless comedy follows two British bachelors who invent alter egos to outwit society and find love. As their deception unravels, chaos and hilarity ensue. Experience mistaken identities, secret loves, and sparkling satire in one of Oscar Wilde's most celebrated works.
Directed by Eileen J. Morris
Apr. 17 – May 10, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre
Enduring Strength, Timeless Classic
In this legendary Tony Award-winning drama, a former baseball player struggles with the realities of life and the pursuit of happiness. Amidst racial prejudice and unfulfilled dreams, the challenges of parenthood and the bonds of family are tested. Discover why this iconic classic has continued to resonate for decades.
By Liz Duffy Adams
Directed by Shelley Butler
World Premiere
May 8 - May 31, 2026 in the Neuhaus Theatre
Seven Questions, Three Actors, One Alien
After captivating audiences nationwide with Born with Teeth, playwright Liz Duffy Adams returns to the Alley in her thought-provoking world premiere. An isolated advice columnist races the clock to make one last deadline before facing financial ruin. In this existential comedy, we ask ourselves: What will we do when it all becomes too much?
By William Goldman
Based on the novel by Stephen King
Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner
May 29 - June 21, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre
He’s her Obsession, She’s his Nightmare
Famous romance author Paul is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan.” As Annie nurses Paul to health, her obsession takes control. What begins as a rescue quickly turns into a dangerous entrapment as Paul writes for his life. Experience the horror as Stephen King's chilling thriller comes to life on stage when a fan will stop at nothing for the sequel of her dreams.
