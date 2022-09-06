Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alex Newell Will Headline Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala in October

The event is set for October 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Register for Houston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  
Alex Newell Will Headline Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala in October

Alex Newell will host the Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala this year on October 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the gorgeous Astorian located at 2500 Summer Street.

The renowned Grammy-nominated singer of Glee fame will dazzle the crowd along with the TUTS Pre-Professional Company and the Performance Troupe.

Chaired this year by Patricia & Sig Cornelius and Dolores Cavatore & John Tobola, the annual event will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and raise funds for TUTS.

"The evening is sure to be the cat's meow, featuring performances by Broadway and television star Alex Newell alongside our very own TUTS Education students." said the Corneliuses. "Guests can look forward to an extraordinary evening of entertainment with a 1920s flair!"

The evening will begin with cocktails and a silent auction at 6:30 p.m., followed by a four-course dinner at 8 p.m.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to co-chair this event that supports TUTS dual mission of producing world-class musical theatre and strengthening the Greater Houston community through educational initiatives," shared Cavatore and Tobola.

Newell's extensive list of credits include both Broadway and television. TV credits include the recent fan favorite "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," along with the Emmy-nominated Christmas special "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas," "Our Kind of People" and two hit Fox series, "Empire" and "Glee," in which Alex played the role of "Wade 'Unique' Adams." Alex has also released music through Atlantic Records and toured the world both as a solo artist and along with Adam Lambert. His music has been heavily featured across Film and Television including most notably the primary driving force in HBO's Martin Scorsese/Mick Jagger series "Vinyl." Alex has received overwhelming accolades and award nominations for his work including Critics Choice, Gold Derby, Screen Actors Guild, and Hollywood Critics Association. Broadway credits include Once On This Island which earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album" and the show won the Tony for "Best Musical Revival." Recently, Alex starred in the pre-Broadway show, The Last Supper.

"We're thrilled to have Alex alongside our incredibly talented students this year as we're celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Humphreys School," said TUTS Executive Director, Hillary Hart.

For more information about the TUTS Lights Up Gala, including tickets and table sponsorship information, visit TUTS.com/LightsUp.





More Hot Stories For You


BETRAYAL Opens This Month at Charles Bender PACBETRAYAL Opens This Month at Charles Bender PAC
September 6, 2022

The Texas Repertory Theatre continues its 2022 Season at the historic Charles Bender Performing Arts Center with Harold Pinter's classic Nobel Prize winning play Betrayal. This new production features Houston theatre veterans Travis and Katrina Ammons as well as Texas Rep Artistic Director Steven Fenley, under the direction of Houston  theatre icon Ed Muth, who also directed this season's acclaimed production of Educating Rita.
Houston Grand Opera to Present 2022 Studio Showcase in SeptemberHouston Grand Opera to Present 2022 Studio Showcase in September
September 3, 2022

The Houston Grand Opera Studio will present its annual Studio Showcase on September 17, 2022, in the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center.
Ashely Tamar Davis, Will Mann & More to Star in AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Theatre Under The StarsAshely Tamar Davis, Will Mann & More to Star in AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Theatre Under The Stars
September 2, 2022

Theatre Under The Stars is introducing the cast of the hot new production of Ain’t Misbehavin’, the first show of the 2022/23 Season! Ain’t Misbehavin’ runs September 20 through October 2 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.
The Catastrophic Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season Celebrating 30 Years of Avant-Garde TheatreThe Catastrophic Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season Celebrating 30 Years of Avant-Garde Theatre
September 1, 2022

The Catastrophic Theatre has announced its 2022-23 season, highlighting the work that has made it, along with its forerunner Infernal Bridegroom Productions (IBP), Houston's premier avant-garde theatre for three dang decades.
Houston Grand Opera Presents MONKEY AND FRANCINE IN THE CITY OF TIGERS This OctoberHouston Grand Opera Presents MONKEY AND FRANCINE IN THE CITY OF TIGERS This October
August 29, 2022

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers, part of its Opera to Go! series specifically designed for students, at Miller Outdoor Theatre from Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13.