ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW World Premiere is Coming to The Catastrophic Theatre

For 28 straight years Tamarie Cooper has created all-new, smash-hit musicals. Maybe that's why everyone's always saying, "It wouldn't be summer in Houston without a Tamarie Cooper Show."

She's back at it with her merry band of musical maniacs! How does she do it? How does she keep these gigantic casts and audiences coming back year after year? What is wrong with you all? And wait a minute... is that even the real Tamarie? Well, we know a few things you don't and this year Tamarie's sharing all her secrets about how the tap-dancing sausage gets made. Journey through her creative process as she wrestles with writer's block, a sexy candy man, A.I. robots, flatulent bumblebees, and other distractions.

As always, Tamarie will be joined by a live band and a cast of Houston's funniest performers, bringing you an entirely original and completely irreverent musical bonanza. Think of it as a deeply personal look into the inner workings of this musical theatre juggernaut. Or just think about it as another ding-dang Tamarie Cooper Show.

ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW is written by Tamarie Cooper and Patrick Reynolds, directed, choreographed and starring Tamarie Cooper, with music direction by Alli Villines. The Production Team includes Kyle Sturdivant (AD), Ryan McGettigan (set), Hudson Davis (lighting), Shawn St. John (sound), Tim Thomson (video), Lauren Davis (properties) with Tamarie Cooper, Pam Pelligrino and John Dunn (costumes).Tabitha Bounds and Scout Sustala stage manage assisted by Lindsey Hardin (Sound engineer) and Karis Cox (Deck Crew) The show features music composed by Miriam Daly, Joe Folladori, Erin Rodgers and Alli Villines. Band members Joe Folladori, Brett Needham, Erin Rodgers and Kirk Suddreath perform.

The cast of ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW also stars Raymond Compton, Juan Sebastian Cruz, Dillon Dewitt, John Dunn, Sara Jo Dunstan, Jeanne Harris, Bryan Kaplún, Brandon McCormick, Jenna Morris Miller, Mara McGhee, Rebecca Randall, Miika Stewart, Kyle Sturdivant, Clarity Welch, Abraham Zeus Zapata, and Walt Zipprian.

About Tamarie Cooper

Tamarie Cooper has been performing her entire life. She co-founded The Catastrophic Theatre in 2007 with longtime collaborator and dear friend, Jason Nodler. Originally trained in dance, she began working in theatre at HSPVA and helped to found Infernal Bridegroom Productions in 1993, where she worked for fourteen years. She is a seasoned actor, director, designer, choreographer, and occasional writer, with over 80 production credits with IBP and The Catastrophic Theatre. Tamarie is best known for her original musicals, which enjoy highly successful runs and a cult-like following in Houston.

ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW opens June 27 and runs through August 2, 2025, at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH).

