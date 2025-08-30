4th Wall Theatre Company Completes Cast for OUR TOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



4th Wall Theatre Company has announced the full cast for Thornton Wilder's beautiful and timeless production of Our Town, directed by Artistic Director Jennifer Dean.

4th Wall's Founding Resident Artist Philip Lehl will assume the role of Stage Manager, alongside a bright ensemble of Houston talent including Skyler Sinclair as Emily (VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY), Christy Watkins (SWING STATE, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY), Kregg Dailey (SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS, RECKLESS), Faith Fossett (SWING STATE, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY), Philip Hays (BEDLAM'S HAMLET), Christian Tannous (SANCTUARY CITY, THE SOUND INSIDE), Patricia Duran (VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE), and Ellis Holden (SENSE & SENSIBILITY). Making their 4th Wall debuts, they are joined by Joshua Percy and Elijah Eliakim Hernandez as George.

Our Town begins performances on November 21 in STUDIO 101 at Spring Street Studios.

Our Town follows the small town of Grover's Corners through daily life, love, and loss. With minimal props and a stage manager as narrator, it tells the story of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children grow up, marry, and face mortality. A Pulitzer Prize winner and one of the most produced plays in American theatre, this beautifully human story is the perfect show for the holiday season.

The creative team includes Kirk Domer (Scenic Design), Yezminne Zepeda (Sound Design), Rosa Cano (Lighting Design), Donna Schmidt (Costume Design), John Moore (Technical Director), and Kalin Menzel (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets are $40 - $70; purchase online at www.4thwalltheatreco.com or call (832) 767-4991; special discounts available for those Under-25/Over-65.

About 4th Wall Theatre Company:

4th Wall Theatre Company is a professional Equity theatre based in Houston, founded in 2011 by Philip Lehl and Kim Tobin-Lehl. Now led by Artistic Director Jennifer Dean, 4th Wall is guided by a commitment to truthful, cutting-edge performances

The mission of 4th Wall is to produce extraordinary professional theatrical experiences and to set a high standard for excellence in acting, direction, and design. 4th Wall believes that the highest quality theatre promotes an aesthetic of performance that is truthful, and that only by paying artists a fair wage can Houston grow and sustain its community of professional theatre artists.

This year, 4th Wall Theatre was recognized at the 2025 Houston Theater Awards: Best Season, Best Artistic Director, and Best Play, among a total of eight wins and nine additional finalist nominations.