3rd Annual National Black Film Festival Brings Sweetness To H-Town!

NBFF enters it's 3rd year established as one of the premier festivals in the country! The 4-day festival will feature workshops, panels, screening and more lead by film professionals from across the nation.

This years lineup includes actor Wesley Jonathan, director Trey Haley, casting director Natasha Ward just to name a few. Our 2019 festival will also feature a 3-day marketplace, monologue slam, the All Black Masquerade party and the NBFF 2019 Awards Show.

The NBFF was founded by film producer J.O. Malone with an initiative to build an enlightening platform for future filmmakers and actors. Another primary goal of the NBFF is to stimulate the production of more high quality films in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area-mapping the city as a major cinematic outlet. NBFF acts as a bridge to connect industries professionals and those upcoming together with 4-days of education, empowerment and entertainment.

Come mix and mingle with the industries elite, learn trade secrets and build those essential relationships that will take your filmmaking to the next level.

Follow the National Black Film Festival on Facebook and Instagram for event updates, and visit www.nationalblackfilmfestival.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

The National Black Film Festival is for film enthusiast everywhere. 4-days of action packed entertainment and networking opportunities. Screenings will be held at AMC 8 Houston, nightlife of the festival will take place at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum for our Opening night mixer, All Black Party and 2019 Award Show.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You