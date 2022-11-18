The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Presents The First Arts Tech Programme

To extend the horizon of creativity in arts with innovative technology, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will launch a series of Arts Tech programmes in its 2022/23 and 2023/24 Seasons. The inaugural programme will be the world premiere of The Metaverse Symphony by Hong Kong composer Elliot Leung, which will be held in May 2023 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Co-commissioned by the HK Phil and Asia Society Hong Kong Center, The Metaverse Symphony will be the world's first symphonic work to be performed in both a concert hall and the metaverse. In partnership with Artifact Labs, the symphony will make its virtual debut in The Sandbox metaverse. The metaverse performance will take place in a re-creation of Hong Kong's iconic Statue Square, and will be a fully immersive experience that showcases the unlimited possibilities of music in a virtual world.

Benedikt Fohr, HK Phil Chief Executive, said, "Innovative technology may lead arts of all kinds to new horizons. The HK Phil is proud to present our first-ever Arts Tech programme, connecting emerging composer Elliot Leung and our valued partners in creating the first metaverse-inspired symphony. Down this path we are committed to exploring the world of music with innovative, creative use of technology."

With the support of Ora-Ora, the project invites renowned digital artist Henry Chu to create a historic piece of digital artwork to be displayed in the concert hall and mapped onto the metaverse. It is hoped that the exhilarating programme will bring the audience an immersive trans-media experience, involving new technological developments, music and digital art.

As the Education Partner, a series of education programmes about the metaverse, digital art and symphonic music will be organised by the Asia Society Hong Kong Center to engage new generation and arts and music lovers.

The Metaverse Symphony will be held in May 2023 in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Please stay tuned for further details.