THE MAGIC FLUTE Comes to Opera Hong Kong in May

Opera Hong Kong will present a contemporary rendition of Mozart’s beloved opera, The Magic Flute, from May 15 to 18, 2025, at the Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

Directed by Shuang Zou, this innovative production reimagines the classic two-act opera with Modern Stage design and costumes crafted by acclaimed designer Dan Potra. The performance aims to blend traditional musical elements with fresh visual storytelling, offering a unique experience for both seasoned opera enthusiasts and newcomers.​Opera Hong Kong

Prices range from HK$280 to HK$1,280. Tickets are available through URBTIX.​

This production is a highlight of Hong Kong's vibrant performing arts scene in May, promising a memorable fusion of classic opera and contemporary artistry.​

