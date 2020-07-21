Hong Kong Theatre Company Offers Classes in Actor Musicianship

As part of their adult performing arts training, Hong Kong Theatre Company is now offering classes in Actor Musicianship.

The industry has more and more demand for skilled actors who can also play one or more instruments to a high standard.

From devised original work to Warhorse, Amadeus and The Jersey Boys, Actor Musicianship is at the heart of 21st Century Theatre making.

Register here: https://hongkongtheatrecompany.com/dshk-registration-page/.

DSHK is a creative theatre training experience for performers ages 9yrs - adult. At DSHK performers can continue their journey with the performing arts and take their passion and talent to the next level. DSHK focuses on the core disciplines found in professional actor training, incorporating acting, vocal training and movement. We also aim to help develop creative artists that understand all aspects of performance and production and DSHK's unique approach to training ensures that members will also be introduced to the fundamentals of stage management as well as other creative areas such as lighting, sound and set design.

Related Articles Shows View More Hong Kong Stories

More Hot Stories For You