Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Presents A WINTER FUNERAL

A funeral clashes with a wedding. Precipitating an escapade crossing mountains and seas.

Middle-aged bachelor Lajcek is beholden to his mother's final wish that all members of her family attend her funeral. Yet the funeral clashes with his cousin's wedding, resulting in his aunt and her family doing everything they can to avoid the others: climbing up on their roof, dashing across a beach, even climbing the Himalayas to escape from Lajcek's hot pursuit.

How does a simple matter of clashing schedules escalate to an exodus? This fantasy of a story outlines how two families repay madness with madness. Is this about death's affront on a joyful occasion or human willfulness and egoism?

This 1978 classic by Israeli master Hanoch Levin has been translated into many languages and staged around the world.

