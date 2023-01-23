Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Phil Presents Bach's ST MATTHEW PASSION Next Month

Performances are on 3 and 4 February 2023.

Jan. 23, 2023  
Hong Kong Phil Presents Bach's ST MATTHEW PASSION Next Month

Filled with emotion, a survivor of great and terrible events tells his tale. As he sings of his friend's betrayal and killing, the ancient tragedy comes startlingly alive: a great chorus becomes an angry crowd, and even the listeners become part of the unfolding tragedy. This is Bach's St Matthew Passion, and it's simply overwhelming. Jaap van Zweden assembles a world-class team of soloists to perform a masterpiece that belongs to listeners of all faiths - and none.

The concert runs approximately 3 hours with an intermission.

Please note latecomers will miss the first half of the programme, and the audience is advised to allow enough time for admission.




Jaap Van Zweden and Maestro Vasily Petrenko Present a Series of Programmes in January and Photo
Jaap Van Zweden and Maestro Vasily Petrenko Present a Series of Programmes in January and February
From January to February 2023, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will present a line-up of programmes led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden and internationally acclaimed Maestro Vasily Petrenko.
