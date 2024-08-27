Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hong Kong Ballet will perform The Wizard of Oz beginning this week. Performances will run 30 August - 1 September.

Join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion as they journey to Emerald City to find the Wizard of Oz and triumph over the Wicked Witch!

Nominated for several Benois de la Danse awards (Best Ballet, Best Set/Costume Design, Best New Score), Septime Webre's boldly inventive production brings the landmark Hollywood movie based on L. Frank Baum's heartwarming tale of family and friendship to life with incredible special effects and an inspiring dream team of celebrated costume designers.

With immersive cutting-edge arts technology and Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra performing Matthew Pierce's exhilarating original music live, this family-friendly show has brains, courage and a whole lot of heart!

