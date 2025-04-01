HK Phil Hosts 'Swire Community Concert: Rhapsody In Spring'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Each year, The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra offers free concerts to non-profit organisations and their communities, with a focus on creating enjoyable and inclusive experiences for audiences of all abilities and needs. The Swire Community Concert returns with the theme of “Rhapsody in Spring”, featuring two performances on 19 April 2025 (Sat) in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Under the baton of Jing Huan, Permanent Conductor of China National Symphony Orchestra, the performances feature Claire Huangci, the acclaimed pianist and winner of the first prize and Mozart prize at the 2018 Geza Anda Competition. Together with the guest artists, the HK Phil will present an exciting collection of rhapsodies, including Liszt's lively Hungarian Rhapsody no. 3, Gershwin's jazzy Rhapsody in Blue, Queen's unforgettable Bohemian Rhapsody, and Enescu's joyful Romanian Rhapsody no. 1. HK Phil horn player Homer Lee will guide the audiences as the presenter.

“Swire Community Concert: Rhapsody in Spring” will be held on 19 April 2025 (Sat) at 3PM and 5PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. The concert is free and welcomes audiences of all ages and people with special needs. Public registration starts from 8 April (Tue) at 10AM on POPTICKET website. Tickets are limited, and are available on a first come, first-served basis.

