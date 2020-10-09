HK Phil Announces Beethoven Festival

The orchestra will be joined by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, SBS in five Beethoven symphonies.

After these challenging months, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) welcomes audience back to the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall - with its Beethoven Festival. The orchestra will be joined by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, SBS in five Beethoven symphonies - nos. 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8 (23 & 24 Oct, 7 Nov), while renowned conductor Lio Kuokman directs Beethoven's Triple Concerto from the keyboard along with HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang and Principal Cello Richard Bamping (9 & 10 Oct). French pianist François-Frédéric Guy will play and conduct Beethoven's Piano Concertos nos. 1-5 (16 & 17 Oct).

Marking Beethoven's 250th anniversary, all Beethoven Festival seats are available at a uniform price of HK$250. Tickets are now available on URTIBX.

Tickets for our Season Opening Concert on 9 & 10 October are ALL sold out! Supported by Live Streaming Technology Partner TFI, we are excited to announce that the concert on 10 October will be live broadcast on the HK Phil's website, Facebook and YouTube channels. The concert will also be broadcast live on RTHK Radio 4.

Get your tickets for other Beethoven Festival programmes now and catch the tail-end of this 250th anniversary year celebrating Beethoven's birth, and rejoice together in the power of music to fill us with hope and courage!

