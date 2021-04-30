Cultural Lecture (2): Searching for Chinese Landscapesâ€”Dance and Visual Art Comes to the New Art Museum

Cultural Lecture (2): Searching for Chinese Landscapes-Dance and Visual Art will come to the New Art Museum in Hong Kong on May 8, 2021.

There are numerous techniques and genres of landscape painting. Exquisite as silk or bold and unrestrained, each stroke reflects the artist's emotional expression. The Hong Kong Dance Company tried to get rid of the limitation of plane in the work "Shanshui" and explore another realm of visual art from the three-dimensional space. How will this exchange of performance art and visual art create new sparks?

The Hong Kong Dance Company invited Mr. Yang Chuntang, the director of Yixin Art Museum, and Mr. Yang Yuntao, the artistic director of the dance company, to share their artistic creation experience and insights.

Date: May 8, 2021Time: 3-5 pmVenue: New Art Museum, 4th Floor, SML Building, 165 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong KongFee: FreeEnquiry: 31031809

