Cultural Lecture (2): Searching for Chinese Landscapesâ€”Dance and Visual Art Comes to the New Art Museum

The Hong Kong Dance Company talks with Mr. Yang Chuntang, the director of Yixin Art Museum, and Mr. Yang Yuntao, the artistic director of the dance company.

Apr. 30, 2021 Â 
Cultural Lecture (2): Searching for Chinese Landscapes-Dance and Visual Art will come to the New Art Museum in Hong Kong on May 8, 2021.

There are numerous techniques and genres of landscape painting. Exquisite as silk or bold and unrestrained, each stroke reflects the artist's emotional expression. The Hong Kong Dance Company tried to get rid of the limitation of plane in the work "Shanshui" and explore another realm of visual art from the three-dimensional space. How will this exchange of performance art and visual art create new sparks?

The Hong Kong Dance Company invited Mr. Yang Chuntang, the director of Yixin Art Museum, and Mr. Yang Yuntao, the artistic director of the dance company, to share their artistic creation experience and insights.

Date: May 8, 2021
Time: 3-5 pm
Venue: New Art Museum, 4th Floor, SML Building, 165 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Fee: Free
Enquiry: 31031809

Sign up here.


