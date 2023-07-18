Crisel Consunji and Roy Rolloda Perform in Hong Kong in August

Performances run 12-13 August 2023 at The Box, Freespace, West Kowloon Cultural District.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Crisel Consunji and Roy Rolloda Perform in Hong Kong in August

Hong Kong-based performers Crisel Consunji and Roy Rolloda are bringing their highly anticipated musical theatre repertoire to Hong Kong audiences on 12-13 August 2023 at The Box, Freespace, West Kowloon Cultural District.

Consunji and Rolloda will perform a collection of songs from popular musical theatre productions, including West Side Story, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and many more. With their powerful vocals and captivating storytelling, the duo will take their audiences on a journey of entertainment and inspiration.

The concert will feature two different modes. On 12 August, Consunji and Rolloda will perform their original playlist of musical theatre songs. On 13 August, the concert will be adapted for all ages, allowing both young and old (from age six upwards) to enjoy the show.

Crisel Consunji is an award-winning actress, singer, early childhood educator, and entrepreneur. She has been acclaimed for her projects on stage, film, and TV, and is the founder of Baumhaus, a creative enterprise and family centre established in 2015.

Roy Rolloda has more than 25 years experience as a professional performer and creative arts educator. He has headlined a string of big musicals around Asia and worked with various theatre companies in Hong Kong. He is delighted to spearhead a new venture with Creative Collab.

“Hong Kong audiences are in for a treat with our musical theatre song concert,” said Consunji.

“We have carefully curated a playlist of songs that we know will resonate with audiences of all ages. We can’t wait to take the stage at The Box, Freespace, West Kowloon Cultural District and share our love for musical theatre with them,” said Rolloda.

Tickets for the concert are now available at Click Here.




