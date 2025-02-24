News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BIZET'S CARMEN Comes to Hong Kong Cultural Centre in March

Performances run 27-30 March 2025.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
BIZET'S CARMEN Comes to Hong Kong Cultural Centre in March Image
Bizet's Carmen is coming to Hong Kong Cultural Centre Grand Theatre next month. Performances run 27-30 March 2025.

A co-production by Bru Zane France, Opéra Royal – Château de Versailles Spectacles, Opéra de Rouen Normandie, Palazzetto Bru Zane – Centre de musique romantique française. Step back in time to 1875 Paris and experience the world’s most enduringly popular opera as it was first performed.

Commemorating the 150th anniversary of composer Georges Bizet’s death, this unique production invites today’s audiences to experience the spirit and atmosphere of the drama as it was originally performed at its Paris premiere in 1875, in the version with recitatives by Ernest Guiraud performed just seven months later. 

Accompaniment: Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

For latest updates, including ticketing details, please visit the official website of Hong Kong Arts Festival.





