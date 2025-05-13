Victoria Nālani Kneubuhl Will Teach Virtual Class at Kumu Kahua Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning playwright, Victoria Nālani Kneubuhl, will teach via the Kumu Kahua Theatre virtual classroom.

Kumu Kahua Theatre STAGES (Supporting Theatre Arts - Guidance and Education Series) announces a new class for local playwrights. This free class is supported by the Kumu Kahua Theatre Board of Directors. Class size is limited to 12 students, admitted on a first come, first served basis.

This class will take place online via Zoom on six consecutive Sundays, June 7 to July 12, from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Email officemanager@kumukahua.org to receive a class registration link or visit www.kumukahua.org and connect to the Events/Auditions & Classes page. For more information on this class or other STAGES offerings at various learning levels, please contact Kumu Kahua Theatre at (808) 536-4441.

Student Requirements: Must have internet connectivity.



Course Description: Learn the basic elements of playwriting and begin creating your own scripts. This six-week course is for those that are just beginning, but could also be useful to those who want to sharpen their skills. As a participant, you will be asked to read two plays, complete writing exercises, participate in reading scripts out loud, join in discussions, and be present with energy and enthusiasm. There will be an emphasis on the technical aspects of playwriting in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

