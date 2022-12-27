The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa To Present World Premiere Play Adaptation of Murakami's Novel DANCE DANCE DANCE

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre are proud to present, Dance Dance Dance, adapted and directed by M.F.A. candidate Maggie Ivanova from the novel of the same title by Japanese author Haruki Murakami.

Blurring the lines between various realities framed by magical realism, the production invites audiences to follow MAN, the protagonist, as he searches for a woman from his past, KIKI, who is calling out to him from his dreams. MAN's quest begins in Hokkaido when he becomes the only friend, mentor, and impromptu surrogate parent for YUKI, a 13-year-old girl whose real parents are too famous and self-absorbed to care for her. Clues arise along their bittersweet journey leading them across Japan to Hawai'i and back again. But what keeps happening to the other women MAN meets along the way? Why do they keep disappearing without a trace? And why can't he find KIKI? This production explores adult themes and includes strong language, sexual content, simulated smoking, and references to murder. Dance Dance Dance will be performed in-person at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre on January 25th-28th at 7:30 p.m. and January 29th at 2:00 p.m. Tickets range from $18-$8.

Set in Hokkaido, Tokyo, and Hawai'i, Dance Dance Dance leads audiences on one man's journey to open doors to "other" places. From the warped, non-linear space-time of the Dolphin Hotel in Sapporo, to an old multi-storied building in Downtown Honolulu, these "other" spaces contain the potential for personal healing by offering characters and audiences alike a chance to restore, rebuild, and rediscover a sense of oneself. Dance in this production becomes a metaphor for searching for or leading a fulfilling life. Having purpose, love, and happiness is like a dance - we know all the moves, we just have to keep on moving, keep in step, and hold tight to our dance partners for as long as the music plays. Keeping the source material in mind, Director Ivanova, "focused more on the relationships between oneself and the environment. The creative team and I approach Sapporo and Honolulu as places where ancestors can visit and co-exist with the characters. The legacy of the land and all that came before is there. But we need to slow down, listen to, and recognize the connections that are still there. The mana of place and objects is potent and present, lending to the magical realism characterizing this piece."

The idea of adapting one of Murakami's novels for the stage was on Director Ivanova's radar for several years prior to her admission to UHM. "Of all the novels he has written, Dance Dance Dance provides a closure at the end that many of Murakami's other works don't." When re-reading the novel, the scenes of the characters in Hawai'i reaffirmed her decision to work with this piece. In 2012, while a Visiting Professor at the Department of East Asian Languages and Literatures at UHM, Murakami received an honorary doctorate. This honor mirrors the honor and respect he gives to Hawai'i and Hokkaido in his writing, Ivanova says.

While the stage adaptation keeps the whodunit plot line, it also brings important themes to the foreground, like the different relationships and friendships that arise among the characters to amplify the silenced voices and stories of women in Asia Pacific. The latter encourages audiences to echo the questions MAN asks during his journey from Sapporo to Tokyo to Honolulu and back: "Kiki, what are you trying to show me? Where are you taking me? What do you want me to see?" Ivanova acknowledges, "These questions allow us to explore Hokkaido and Hawai'i as indigenous spaces that eventually overlap and resonate, making it possible for MAN to recognize and hold on to what's real and meaningful."

"It's important that his play is a part of the UHM Kennedy Theatre season. Murakami still has a very strong connection to UHM," she concludes, "You don't have to be a Murakami fan to enjoy this play, but if you are a Murakami fan you don't want to miss it!"

For more information about the show and the direct link to purchase tickets online visit: manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/dance3. For ticketing or accessibility questions please email the box office at ktbox@hawaii.edu or call (808) 956-7655.