The Hawaiʻi State Theatre Council Adopts Values, Mission, Vision, and Purpose Statements to Guide the Organization Forward

After more than a year of intense work, The Hawaiʻi State Theatre Council announces the official adoption of values, mission, vision, and purpose statements:

Values

The Hawaii State Theatre Council values courage, integrity, commitment, open-mindedness, listening with compassion, and respect for all.

Purpose

The Hawaii State Theatre Council exists to elevate member organizations so that they can better serve the Hawai'i theatre community and, thereby, the community at large.

Vision

The Hawaii State Theatre Council envisions a diverse community that embraces, supports, and values the art of theatre in all of its forms.

Mission

The Hawaii State Theatre Council unifies the theatre community throughout the state by cultivating equity, education, the exchange of ideas, collaboration, and the development of theatre audiences.

"I want to note that these statements are not the result of apathetic minimum-necessary engagement" says Council President, Donna Blanchard. "Throughout the last year, we had frequent, respectful, lively discussion and debate over these, guided by professional consultant Ophelia Bitanga-Israel, and weʻre excited about a fresh future for a Council that truly supports our community of theatres, and our community through our theatres!"

On Saturday, October 23rd, the Council officially, unanimously accepted these statements and began discussions about shaping the path forward, including organizing recruitment efforts to invite more theatres across the state to join them.