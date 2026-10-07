THE WIZARD OF OZ to Open UHM Kennedy Theatre 2026–2027 Season
Director Jack Romans reimagines the classic musical with discarded objects transformed into the Yellow Brick Road and Emerald City.
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of Theatre & Dance will launch its 2026–2027 season, Finding Home in the Extraordinary, with an imaginative new production of The Wizard of Oz, opening October 23 through October 31 at Kennedy Theatre as part of its Mainstage Series.
Directed by MFA candidate Jack Romans, this Theatre for Young Audiences musical reimagines the beloved classic in a world where discarded objects become extraordinary. Inspired by the resourcefulness of childhood imagination, everyday materials are transformed into the Yellow Brick Road, the Emerald City, and the unforgettable characters audiences have loved for generations.
While recent adaptations have explored the untold stories of Oz's witches, Kennedy Theatre returns to the timeless journey of Dorothy, Toto, and the companions she meets along the way—a story that continues to remind audiences that courage, compassion, wisdom, and home are often found within ourselves.
Blending familiar songs, inventive theatrical design, and playful visual storytelling, this fresh interpretation invites children and adults alike to rediscover the wonder of Oz while celebrating creativity, sustainability, and the magic that emerges when ordinary objects are seen through extraordinary eyes.
“Everyone deserves quality art, and everything has the potential to become part of it. Our Land(fill) of Oz transforms discarded materials into Dorothy's adventure, inviting audiences of all ages to wonder, reimagine, and see new possibilities in the world around them.” — Jack Romans, Director
As the opening production of Kennedy Theatre's 2026–2027 season, The Wizard of Oz reflects the season's central theme, Finding Home in the Extraordinary, inviting audiences of all ages to embark on a journey filled with music, laughter, friendship, and discovery.
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