THE WIZARD OF OZ to Open UHM Kennedy Theatre 2026–2027 Season

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The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of Theatre & Dance will launch its 2026–2027 season, Finding Home in the Extraordinary, with an imaginative new production of The Wizard of Oz, opening October 23 through October 31 at Kennedy Theatre as part of its Mainstage Series.

Directed by MFA candidate Jack Romans, this Theatre for Young Audiences musical reimagines the beloved classic in a world where discarded objects become extraordinary. Inspired by the resourcefulness of childhood imagination, everyday materials are transformed into the Yellow Brick Road, the Emerald City, and the unforgettable characters audiences have loved for generations.

While recent adaptations have explored the untold stories of Oz's witches, Kennedy Theatre returns to the timeless journey of Dorothy, Toto, and the companions she meets along the way—a story that continues to remind audiences that courage, compassion, wisdom, and home are often found within ourselves.

Blending familiar songs, inventive theatrical design, and playful visual storytelling, this fresh interpretation invites children and adults alike to rediscover the wonder of Oz while celebrating creativity, sustainability, and the magic that emerges when ordinary objects are seen through extraordinary eyes.

“Everyone deserves quality art, and everything has the potential to become part of it. Our Land(fill) of Oz transforms discarded materials into Dorothy's adventure, inviting audiences of all ages to wonder, reimagine, and see new possibilities in the world around them.” — Jack Romans, Director

As the opening production of Kennedy Theatre's 2026–2027 season, The Wizard of Oz reflects the season's central theme, Finding Home in the Extraordinary, inviting audiences of all ages to embark on a journey filled with music, laughter, friendship, and discovery.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 31 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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