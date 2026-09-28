MOVE! to Debut at Honolulu Theatre for Youth
The interactive production features Emily Wright and Sam Bui and will later move to an immersive space at the museum tailored for neurodivergent audiences.
Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) will present the world premiere of a new work for very young audiences this October. The new play called MOVE! is a collaboration between HTY and Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum and was created by Danica Rosengren, Reiko Ho, and the HTY Ensemble.
The show marks the fourth collaboration with the museum, and the two person cast has already completed a month of touring pre-schools and kindergartens statewide. The show will open to the public at HTY’s Tenney Theatre on Saturday, October 3rd at 10:30am. After running at the theatre during the month October, the show will move into an immersive, interactive space at the museum where performances will be tailored for neurodivergent audiences and caregivers.
“This world premiere, new production celebrates all the fun ways we can move throughout an ordinary day -- how the world influences our movement, and how our movements can change our world,” shared co-creator, Danica Rosengren.
Co-creators Danica Rosengren and Reiko Ho also served as the show’s director and choreographer respectively, working closely with HTY Resident Ensemble member Emily Wright and HTY newcomer, Sam Bui, to devise movement for each moment in the show. The performance is geared towards keiki aged 3 years and up, but can be enjoyed by the whole family. Little ones will especially love the many moments of interactivity that culminate in a dance party as the show’s grand finale. The performance also features bright and happy original music and surprising and fun props.
MOVE! opens at Honolulu Theatre for Youth at Tenney Theatre on the grounds of Saint Andrew’s Cathedral in downtown Honolulu on Saturday, October 3rd at 10:30am. Other showtimes include: Sundays, October 11th and 25th at 2:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.htyweb.org or by calling the box office at 808-839-9885 ext 1. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership.
Photo Credit: Chesley Cannon
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