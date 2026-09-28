FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Adds Performance at Diamond Head Theatre

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Diamond Head Theatre has added a performance of Fiddler on the Roof on Friday, October 16 at 7:30 PM.

Get ready to laugh, sing, and celebrate with Fiddler on the Roof—the timeless musical that has captured hearts for generations! Featuring beloved songs like 'Tradition,' 'Sunrise, Sunset,' 'If I Were a Rich Man,' and 'Matchmaker, Matchmaker,' this unforgettable story follows Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters as they navigate love, faith, family, and tradition in a world that is changing around them.

Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof remains a joyous, moving celebration of family, resilience, and the traditions that connect us.

The production runs September 24 to October 18. Tickets can be purchased through the Diamond Head Theatre website or via the online box office. The added performance can be booked here. The box office can also be reached at (808) 733-0274, Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.

The show is recommended for ages 10 and up. The listed age is a recommendation; please use your own discretion when making a decision for your young-theatergoer. This show explores social and political issues including religious intolerance/threats, and has one scene depicting antisemitic violence. Duration is approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes, including one intermission.

Creative Team

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl. Book by Joseph Stein. Music by Jerry Bock. Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

Produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince. Original New York Stage Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins. Original choreography reproduced by David Weaver.

Roberta Stephens Satori & David Weaver, Directors

Jenny Shiroma, Musical Director

Deanne Kennedy, Set Design

Janine Myers, Lighting Design

Emily Lane, Costume Design

Jericho Sombrio, Sound Design

Kyle Conner, Props Design

Aiko Schick, Hair & Make-Up Design

Tom Bingham, Production Stage Manager

Aaliyah Thomas, Assistant Stage Manager

Emily SL Silver, Dramaturgy

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.mtishows.com.

Since 1915, Diamond Head Theatre has served as Hawaii's 'Broadway of the Pacific.' The theatre showcases Hawaii's finest local talent, guest artists, and supports performance arts education. DHT is a local, independent nonprofit organization located at 520 Makapuu Avenue, Honolulu, Hawaii 96816. Box Office: 808-733-0274 | Business Office: 808-733-0277.

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