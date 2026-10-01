Interview: JOEL LIBED COMES HOME WITH A TASTE OF IRELAND at Hawaii Theatre Center

NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Local boy Joel Libed is about to have his full-circle moment, coming home to perform at Hawai’i Theatre on October 4 as a vocalist with the touring show A Taste of Ireland. Libed shared about his life, career, and long the journey to this very special homecoming with BroadwayWorld Hawai’i.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: Where were you born and raised?

Libed: Born in Wailuku, Maui, and raised in Mililani, Hawai’i. Graduated from Mililani High School in 2009.

Photo credit: Mickey Deneher

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: What kind of musical/theatre training did you receive growing up in Hawai’i?

Libed: Growing up, I always loved music. I was in band from sixth grade on and played the alto saxophone for seven years, all the way through high school. Singing was something that was fun, but I never really took it seriously. All my siblings did band, so I had to do it as well. Once I got to high school, I started singing in the choir because they didn’t have enough boys. With my music background, I always had an ear and could hold a tune, so it was something I could do for fun. In high school, I saw our school’s production of Beauty and the Beast and knew that I had to be in the next show. So, I auditioned the next year, and the show was Cinderella. I really wanted to be the Prince, but I didn’t get that part. But the part I did get was the first song in the show. With the lights and curtain up on me, I knew this was going be a new addiction. I completely fell in love with theater at that moment.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: What inspired you to want to pursue performing as a career?

Libed: The community theater scene in Hawai’i completely lit that fire of pursuing performing for me. One of my first big roles out of high school was in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Chip Tolentino at Mānoa Valley Theatre. It was the first time I was a lead in something, and it really put me on the map with the growing theater community. [I was also in] Altar Boyz as Mark, Legally Blonde, and Sunset Boulevard at Diamond Head Theatre, and Once on This Island at Palikū Theatre, to name a few.

One of my high school teachers, Kristi Kashimoto-Rowbottom, became a huge mentor for me after I graduated. She had pursued a professional career in New York City, and I learned that my love for singing could turn into a career. So, a few friends and I decided to make the move to New York City and pursue theater.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: Who were some of your biggest entertainment influences growing up?

Libed: Jim Carrey was huge for me. I loved watching all of his “Ace Ventura” movies. I’ve always been loud and goofy, and his acting style was right up my alley.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: What challenges did you face after moving to NYC that you think are unique to having grown up in Hawai’i?

Libed: Hawai’i people are too nice. I really had to learn to toughen my skin when I moved. Also, the food. I didn’t realize how much food I was going miss when I moved to New York City.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: Additionally, what attributes of growing up here do you think helped you in that transition?

Libed: Hawai’i is so welcoming, and I think I have a warm and welcoming persona. That really helped me make connections in New York City. Sometimes at auditions, I don’t even think I was the most talented one, but I do think I was the most liked one. Being able to connect with people is so powerful. I truly have to thank Hawai’i for allowing me to develop that skill.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: How did you get involved with A Taste of Ireland?

Libed: I saw an open-call audition online. I remember saving it in a tab on my computer. I was busy that week and I honestly forgot about it, so I decided to send in some stuff anyway to be considered for a future tour. Well, within 24 hours they got back to me with callback material. I recorded one video, sent it off to them and got a contract offer to join them on tour the following week. A very fast turnaround!

Photo credit: Mickey Deneher

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: Did you ever feel like the odd man out when you joined this cast?

Libed: Oh, 100%. I was one of a few Americans in the show. Everyone else was from different countries. The knowledge I had of the Irish dance world was very small. I grew up watching Riverdance, and that’s all I really knew. My nana was full Irish and proud of it. She passed before I became a professional performer, and I owe a lot to her. Irish music is such a different genre for me, and I’d never sung it before. A lot of these tunes, I really had to dig into. Most of these dancers have been dancing Irish dance for the majority of their lives. For me, I’m only two years in.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: How long have you been touring with this production?

Libed: On and off for about two-and-a-half years. I joined in March 2024. I’ve done about six tours with them and completed a little over 100 shows, including [their] Christmas show, A Celtic Christmas.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: What is something unexpected you have learned as a result of being a part of this show?

Libed: I never thought I would be singing this type of music. It’s a lower register than my normal voice. And I’ve really learned to kind of make it my own. The show is so full out, and everyone really gives it their all. There are a lot of moments in this show I was able to make my own and really bring the theatrics to the stage. I didn’t think I was gonna be doing it this long, but I honestly love it.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: What is your favorite part of A Taste of Ireland to perform?

Libed: My favorite song to sing is “Danny Boy.” It reminds me of my late nana, who was Irish, and she was truly the only person in my family that knew I’d make it in the performing world. Singing “Danny Boy” is my love letter to her. I miss her every day, and I wish she were in that audience in Hawai’i. I know she’ll be there in spirit. There’s a section in our show where the boys are dancing a cappella with no music behind them. It’s also fun and goofy, and it’s an opportunity for them to show personality. The audience gets a kick out of it every night. They are really able to break the fourth wall and allow the audience to be part of the show. It has never gotten old for me.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: Why is performing at Hawai’i Theatre so important to you?

Libed: Coming home to Hawai’i and performing in a professional show has been such a bucket-list thing for me. It’s a way of saying thank you to my family and friends who have supported me over the years. It wasn’t easy leaving home and moving 5,000 miles across the country. But I really made a name for myself and built a career. My hope is the next generation is inspired to do the same. I remember watching a show on stage and thinking, “Wow, I want to do that.” Well, 15 years later, here I am.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: Have you found any similarities between Irish and Hawaiian culture?

Libed: Most definitely. I think there are more similarities than people might initially realize. Both Irish and Hawaiian cultures have a really strong sense of community, family, storytelling, music, and tradition. In both cultures, music and dance are ways of preserving history and passing stories from one generation to the next. There’s also a deep connection to the land and a real sense of pride in where you come from. And coming from Hawai’i, I’ve always connected with the Irish idea of hospitality. In Hawaiian culture we talk about aloha — welcoming people, taking care of one another, and making people feel like family. I’ve found a very similar spirit in Irish culture. There’s this warmth and generosity that makes you feel at home, even when you’re far away from your own home.

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: Are you planning to introduce your castmates to Hawaiian culture?

Libed: We have such a short amount of time here, but I really wish I could take them to a luau, have them try poke and hopefully get them a lei!

BroadwayWorld Hawaii: What’s next for you?

Libed: After my show in Hawai’i, I’m looking to slow down a bit. I’m engaged to the love of my life, and we are planning a wedding. We’ve been together for over 10 years and have both been professional performers. I think it’s time for us to settle down.

This means so much to me coming home. I get so emotional thinking about it. I left Hawai’i, I went to New York City, and all I really wanted to do was make Hawai’i and my family proud. I really hope I did that.

A Taste of Ireland performs at Hawai'i Theatre Center on October 4th at 2pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 12 Hrs 17 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Hawaii News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me