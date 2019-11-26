Ovation and Charter Communications to Contribute $10,000 to the Kumu Kahua Theatre

Expanding upon its Stand for the Arts Awards initiative launched in 2017, Ovation, America's only arts network, will partner again with Charter Communications, Inc. in 2019 to recognize outstanding local arts, cultural, and educational organizations and programs in 12 of Charter's Spectrum markets across the country.



Ovation will join Charter Communications in January 2020, to recognize and award the Kumu Kahua Theatre $10,000, as part of the Stand for the Arts initiative to support outstanding local arts, cultural, and educational organizations and programs. It will be the opening night of the third production in their 49th season of Way of a God by Dennis Carroll.

The initiative is part of the independent network's national arts advocacy platform called Stand for the Arts, which will commit $120,000 to support arts education in 12 Spectrum markets. The announcement was made by Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution Marketing, Ovation.

"Ovation is committed to advocating for access to the arts for all," said Mr. Doten. "Charter has a history of working closely with the communities it serves and in demonstrating its commitment to civic engagement and our partnership with them helps Ovation amplify its commitment to supporting the arts."

Stand for the Arts Awards are granted based on how well an organization empowers the community, builds strategic partnerships, drives engagement through volunteerism and delivers creative programming.

The grant will enable the Kumu Kahua Theatre, a Honolulu-based nonprofit organization, to provide theatrical opportunities for the expression of local community lifestyles, whether contemporary or historical. To stage locally written plays set in Hawai'i or dealing with some aspect of the Hawaiian experience of residents; to provide training and theatrical experiences for local playwrights, director, performers and other theatrical artists; and to develop an increasingly large audience sensitive to plays and theatre pieces dealing specifically and truthfully with local subject matter.

"These local organizations are doing meaningful and creative work, and are strong examples of how access to the arts and arts education can bring diverse communities together and enrich the lives of people who live in them," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs at Charter. "Charter is excited to extend this partnership with Ovation for a third consecutive year; it's a great example of our commitment to better the lives of people in the communities we serve."

Kumu Kahua Theatre is supported in part by The Richard Aadland Fund and Robert Emens Black Funds of The Hawai'i Community Foundation, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI) Charitable Foundation and Hawaiian Electric Company; The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, The Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto and other Foundations and Businesses, in addition, to support from our loyal patrons.

For more information about Stand for the Arts and the Stand for the Arts Awards, visit: www.standforthearts.com





