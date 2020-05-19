Manoa Valley Theatre Features Paul Mitri And Miguel Cadoy Iii On This Week's MVT LIVE

This week's episode of Manoa Valley Theatre's new live streaming video series called MVT Live, features two dynamic and exciting talents. Viewers will have a front row seat and an exclusive behind the scenes look at the glamorous world of live theatre and performance. The stream will be posted on @manoavalleytheatre's Live Facebook stream. The host, Dylan Chace Lee, will chat with actor/director Paul Mitri and multi-talented actor/singer Miguel Cadoy III. They'll talk about everything from their background in performing, favorite acting experiences and even some live performances.

Each live episode will feature chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT in a casual, from-home streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and talk about the exciting new season beginning in September, including six Hawaii premieres.

Paul T. Mitri has served as Chair for the Department of Theatre and Dance at UH-Manoa where he is currently Professor and Head of Acting. This fall will be his last semester there though, as he will start a new position at Utah State University as Department Head of Theatre and Artistic Producer of the Lyric Rep, a professional summer theatre. His time in Honolulu has been full of interesting projects, many at MVT having directed Allegiance, Spring Awakening, RENT, The Fully Monty, Duck Hunter Shoots Angel, co-directing and playing the title character in Elephant Man, playing Igor in Young Frankenstein and George in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Other favorite shows directing at the University of Hawaii at Manoa include Hamlet, Twelfth Night, Sunday in the Park with George, Blithe Spirit and co-directing A Midsummer Night's Bollywood Dream. Other credits include directing Joe Moore and Pat Sajak in Dial M for Murder at the Hawaii Theatre, playing Puck in the Hawaii Opera's version of Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream, and numerous other productions. He has also been the Artistic Director for All the World's a Stage, playing father figures in Eurydice and Proof. A member of SAG/AFTRA, he has also been seen in episodes of LOST, Off the Map, and Hawaii Five-0.

Miguel Cadoy III is a music teacher at Farrington High School and the director of Farrington Performing Arts Center. Aside from teaching, he can be seen performing around the island and the world. He is best known for his role as Hula Hoop the Octopus in Honu By The Sea, the Musical, performing internationally. He was last seen as in I'm a Bright Kid Foundation's productions of Songs For A New World and Children of Eden. Past credits include Frankie Suzuki in the Hawaii premiere of Allegiance with MVT, Tinman in The Wiz (IABK), Sebastian in The Little Mermaid (DHT), Waiter in First Date (Chaminade), Hairspray (PTW), Les Miserables (PTW), Godspell (MVT), Titanic (DHT), and The Phantom of the Opera (PTW). He has also music/vocal directed throughout the island including local productions of The Last Five Years (StageFish), The King & I (PTW), Hairspray (PTW), and In the Heights (LCC).

Amid COVID-19 concerns, Manoa Valley Theatre has rescheduled the opening of the Wild West musical comedy Desperate Measures, originally scheduled to open March 19. We will now open our 2020-2021 season on September 3, 2020. Moving forward, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.

