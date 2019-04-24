Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart Brings Laughs To Honolulu

Sharkey's Comedy Club Welcomes Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart to "High & Right Comedy Night" joining Bo Irvine and Friends.

Direct from his own nightly shows in Las Vegas, standup comedian Don Barnhart brings his hysterically funny comedy back to Hawaii May 7th, 2019 joining Bo Irvine & Friends.

For years, Barnhart has made Hawaii a second home doing shows with Bo and Sharkey's Comedy Club as often as he can. The two have been long-time friends since they both started and Bo is a regular at Barnhart's nightly show at Jokesters Comedy Club in Las Vegas, which received the 2018 Best of Las Vegas Comedy Club Award by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Barnhart, who just filmed his Dry Bar Comedy Special (with over 4 million viewers) and Jokesters TV (available in over 23 million households) is used to performing clean as he has been entertaining the troops around the world since 1992. Don is one of the stars of I Am Battle Comic about the importance of entertaining those who serve.

"Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre as he mixes a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of the PC culture without being offensive using well-written material delivering it with an improvisational flair."

For years, Don Barnhart has spilt his time touring the country headlining the top comedy club, entertaining the troops and performing on cruise ships and corporate events as a keynote speaker and having a Las Vegas residency has allowed him the freedom to stay home and work on other projects.

Barnhart is the author of the Amazon Best Seller, Finding Your Funny exploring the art, science and business of standup comedy. With a humorous and heartfelt forward by Comedy Legend George Wallace, Finding Your Funny goes beyond Barnhart's own 25-year journey and shares the brutal, often overlooked experience and advice of other comedians, entertainers, managers, agents and bookers. The book includes a no holds barred assessment about what clubs, venues and agents are actually looking for as well as many of the things you need to do and avoid if you're looking into making comedy a career.

Don's newest book, Rock Bottom is the story of Returning Veteran Guy Derek who comes home from the war only to find out his wife has left him, his house is foreclosed and ends up homeless. Using his wit and humor, Guy finds his way back becoming the Robin Hood of the disenfranchised. The book is getting great reviews and is being turned into a feature film.

Barnhart also stars in Finding The Funny with Brad Garret and Louie Anderson and plays a rather disgruntled, road weary and carefree comedian in the upcoming comedy film, Tribute To Fluffy. Don can also be seen playing a psychotic mad man in the new web series Max Justice.

Barnhart has been seen on MTV, Star Search, and Evening At The Improv and has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Barnhart is a Bob and Tom Show favorite and his comedy CD, I'm Not Just Eye Candy can be heard frequently on the comedy channels on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio. In 2015, Don was the grand prizewinner in the Levity Entertainment/Improv Comedy Contest and was the Grand Prize winner in the 2008 American Idol Underground Comedy Contest.

Barnhart is also a certified hypnotist with an entirely different show and begins a 2nd Las Vegas residency with his Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show May 15th. In his off time Don Barnhart teaches stand up, improv and comedy writing at The Las Vegas Comedy Institute.

Barnhart will join Bo Irvine & Friends May 7th, 2019.

Location: Warriors Lounge

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Price: $20

Tickets: https://secure.ticketsage.net/websales.aspx?u=halekoa

Please note: The show content is rated PG-13 and may not be appropriate for younger audiences. Please understand that children under 16 years old may be subject to seat relocation. You can pick your table, but seating at your table is first-come, first-served. The Hale Koa Hotel is an Armed Forces Recreation Center. All events require a valid Active/Retired U.S. Military/DoD ID card or sponsor to attend. Tickets are non-refundable.

For more information, please visit: http://www.DonBarnhart.com





