Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce the Winner of the August 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The August Go Try PlayWrite winner is Hoku Gilbert for her play Elua. The August Prompt was: Write a 10-page or less scene of an initial meeting between 2 college freshmen in their dorm room from different parts of the USA. For example, a local girl leaves Hawaiʻi for college where she shares a room with a girl from Sudbury, Massachusetts.



Hoku Gilbert has been involved in Hawaii community theatre since high school. She has dabbled as a freelance writer and has managed to get a few articles published in magazines--enough to (somewhat) justify the money her parents spent on her journalism degree from San Diego State University. By happy accident, the Kumu Kahua GoTryPlayWrite contest provided the inspiration needed to meld these twin loves of theatre and writing into a little scene about two girls starting college. "I so enjoyed the process of creating this world," Hoku remarked. "I'm very grateful to Kumu Kahua for encouraging and nurturing the storyteller in us all."



Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.



Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the September 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of September is: In honor of Halloween. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, of a group of kids where one of them receives a magic piece of candy that once eaten grants her or him three wishes.



Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon!



