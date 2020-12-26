Kumu Kahua Theatre presents Aloha Fry-Day by Hannah Ii-Epstein. This is the third show of the 50th season of Kumu Kahua Theatre, and third full production to be performed live and presented digitally, available via a private web link only.

The effects of Covid-19 have influenced artists and creatives in unique ways. "I've always been interested in the process of death and grieving. And in this current climate, with the pandemic, we feel loss in a new way, a more distant way," says playwright Hannah Ii-Epstein. "To me, there is no better way to explore death than to look to our ancestors, to those who have passed, and what they have left us."

In many indigenous cultures, hallucinogens are inextricably linked to rituals celebrating liminality, their consciousness-expanding qualities can also induce therapeutic emotional release from trauma, but during a night of jubilant euphoria in the 1990s, Sherrie's unresolved memories erupt into tragedy.

The final act in Ii-Epstein's North Shore O`ahu drug trilogy, Aloha Fry-Day follows four friends, Sherrie, Sistah, Lei, and Jason as they meet in the forest to mourn a friend's death by spreading his ashes and taking hallucinogens. What they find on their mission is unexpected as they share stories which are haunted by the ghosts of the `aina.

The show is directed by Harry Wong III.

Hannah Ii-Epstein also wrote Not One Batu and Pakalolo Sweet, shows that premiered at Kumu Kahua Theatre in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Aloha Fry-Day completes this trilogy, and characters from Not One Batu and Pakalolo Sweet reappear in Aloha Fry-Day.

Kumu Kahua is proud to offer Pay-What-You-Can tickets for all performances of Aloha Fry-Day. The current retail value on tickets to Kumu Kahua productions is $10. Those wishing to reserve their spot to watch one of the twelve available performances must secure an electronic ticket. Each ticket-holder will receive a link and unique password to view the show. Those wishing to see the show should visit kumukahua.org for links to secure tickets.

The show will run on a private YouTube stream; no special software or applications are needed for viewing. Audience members may be able to stream directly to television screens via smart TVs or services such as Fire TV and Roku and should check with their streaming provider for instruction.

The show runs Thursday, Friday & Saturday 8pm: January 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 2020. Sundays 2pm: January 17, 24, 31, 2020.

Following the performance on Friday, January 22 there will be a free talk story. These talk stories are offered on the 2nd Friday of each production run and include an opportunity to gain behind the scenes insight from the director, cast and playwright (when available).

Hometowns of the cast of Aloha Fry-Day:

Malia Baloyot, Mililani, HI; Kristen Labiano, Honolulu, HI; Kris10 Misaki, Pearl City, HI; Dylan Pomaika'i Leming, Kāneohe, HI.

PLEASE NOTE, Online ticket sales will close 1-hour prior to each performance. If you would like to secure tickets during that hour, please call our box office: 808-536-4441

For further information, call the Kumu Kahua Theatre office at 536-4222, or email officemanager@kumukahua.org.