Kumu Kahua Theatre And Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The January 2025 Prompt

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press has announced the January prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

January 2025 prompt: A chop stick prompt. Write a ten page maximum scene about someone learn how to use chop sticks to eat. The scene should end with either success or failure. Have fun with this one.

Deadline to Enter: January 31st, 2025



Kumu Kahua Theatre was founded in 1971 by a group of graduate students at the

University of Hawaiʻi, with the original goal of producing locally-written experimental

works. The theater educates and trains new generations of aspiring theater

professionals through its living laboratory of productions and public play readings, and by holding classes and workshops in acting, improvisation and playwriting.

https://www.kumukahua.org



Bamboo Ridge Press was founded in 1978 to publish literature by, for, and about

Hawaiʻi's people. We currently publish two volumes a year: a literary journal of poetry

and fiction featuring work by both emerging and established writers, and a book by a

single author or an anthology focused on a special theme. In forty plus years we've

published a diverse catalog of poetry, prose, screenplays, stage plays, novels, and

more. https://www.bambooridge.org/

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your January entries HERE

