Honolulu Theatre for Youth Announces World Premiere of STORIES OF OCEANIA

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced the world premiere of its digital production of Stories of Oceania by The HTY Ensemble. The show was created specifically for HTY's 2021 virtual season.

The play centers around the character of Kapili as he learns about respecting and honoring people of different cultures through the stories of his classmates. The show explores ideas of stereotype and acceptance, and it features stories from our neighbors in the Pacific that celebrate the cultural traditions that connect us. The production is recommended for ages 8+.

"In a year where we have been physically isolated it is wonderful to be reminded how curiosity is a force that connects us. We are not only able to understand and appreciate our unique place in the world, we better understand our own community right here in Hawaii."-Eric Johnson, HTY Artistic Director

Stories of Oceania is part of HTY's new membership model and season of digital plays. The new membership options are designed to provide accessibility for every family to the company's new digital content and start at $10 per month. Each month, Individual and Family members receive new creative content, digital productions, drama resources for families, and access to The HI Way, the company's hit television show.

In recognition of the challenges educators are currently facing, HTY is offering educators a free membership which includes classroom resources developed by the company's Education Department and allows them to reserve Virtual Field Trips for their students, including The Tiny Tree, The Carp Who Would Not Quit, and DUKE.

Stories of Oceania features HTY resident company members Sean-Joseph Choo, Moses Goods, Maki'ilei Ishihara, Po'ai Lincoln, Serina Dunham, Eric West, Matthew Mazzella and Junior Tesoro. They are joined by guest artists Theoren Nansen and Destiny Qalo. The digital production team includes Chesley Cannon, Sean-Joseph Choo, Moses Goods, Maki'ilei Ishihara, Iris Kim, Po'ai Lincoln, and Eric West.

For more information about the show or membership go to www.htyweb.org or call 808-839-9885.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.

PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of Honolulu Theatre for Youth



--

Reiko HoArtistic Associate& MarketingHonolulu Theatre for Youthreiko@htyweb.orgcell: 808-387-0212