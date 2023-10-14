Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces Opening of UNDER THE BLUE

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) has announced the opening of Under the Blue by Danica Rosengren and The HTY Ensemble. The show was created in collaboration with Capitol Modern, formerly known as The Hawai'i State Art Museum.

The collaborative project started last May as an immersive performance installation in Capitol Modern for neurodivergent children and families. Local artists, Michelle Schwengel Regala, Solomon Enos and Meeka Fontaine, developed art pieces and worked with HTY designers to create an interactive space for the performance. The piece has now become a theatrical production for very young audiences and has been touring pre-schools and libraries statewide this Fall.

The show follows the main character, Emily, who loses her bottle in the ocean. She chases her bottle into the sea and embarks on a magical journey. She meets creatures that live in each level of the ocean and learns about the importance of taking care of our ocean environment. The show features art-inspired design, puppets, original music, and ocean science and will appeal to children ages 3 and up.

“Under the Blue was inspired by the vastness and diversity of ocean life. Many of the vignettes stemmed from fun facts we learned about the ocean through conversations with scientists. We meshed our discoveries from scientific research with aesthetics inspired by the Art in Public Places Collection which is a part of the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Photos and paintings from the collection inspired Under the Blue's set design and costumes,” shared Danica Rosengren, the director and creator of the show and Arts Education Specialist for the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.

The show was created in collaboration with Capitol Modern and sponsored by the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health: Primary Prevention Branch, and Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi.

Under the Blue will open to Oʻahu audiences on October 29th at 2:00pm at Tenney Theatre followed by performances on November 4th at 10:00am and on November 11th at 4:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at the link below or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership. Information on HTYʻs 69th season or on becoming a member of HTY can be found on their website, also at the link below.

About Honolulu Theatre for Youth

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi. Explore HTY online at htyweb.org.

Photo credit: Photo Courtesy of Honolulu Theatre for Youth