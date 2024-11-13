Dionne Warwick Comes to the Castle Theatre in Maui

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present legendary award-winning singer Dionne Warwick in concert in Castle Theater Wednesday, December 4. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am to MACC members Thursday, December 12 and to the general public Friday, December 13.

Dionne Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records. She was discovered by Burt Bacharach and Hal David in 1961, and went on to record 18 consecutive Top 100 singles (Don’t Make Me Over, Walk on By, Say a Little Prayer, A House is Not a Home, Alfie, Heartbreaker, Déjà Vu, among countless others). She received her first Grammy in 1968 for Do You Know the Way to San Jose? Ms. Warwick became the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win the prestigious award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance.

In 1985, she participated in the recording of That’s What Friends Are For, which became a number-one hit worldwide and raised awareness and major funds for AIDS research, which she continues to support, among other causes such as The Starlight Foundation, children’s hospitals, world hunger, disaster relief, and music education for which she has been honored and has raised millions of dollars. Ms. Warwick also participated in the all-star charity single, We Are the World and performed at Live Aid.

Ms. Warwick has been honored by AMFAR, the Desert Aids Project, and Clive Davis at his pre-Grammy party. Ms. Warwick was also inducted into The Grammy Museum where a special 50th Anniversary career exhibit was unveiled. More recently, Ms. Warwick released a star-studded duets album entitled, Feels So Good, featuring collaborations with some of today’s greatest artists. Warwick was the recipient of the coveted and prestigious Marian Anderson Award for her career accomplishments and philanthropy. She was honored in a 2018 PBS Television Special, Then Came You, was named 2019 Ambassador to the Smithsonian Institute’s Year in Music and is a 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

And this year, Ms. Warwick is a newly inducted member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The need for those impacted by the wildfires continues, so patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. Those who donate the night of the show can enter a drawing to win a signed show poster, and a merchandise bundle.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More