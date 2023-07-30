Technopolis 20 to Host Tribute to Greek Composer Thanos Mikroutsikos

Technopolis 20 will invite audiences to a music evening, dedicated to Thanos Mikroutsikos, who is considered one of the most influential Greek composers of recent decades. The concert will take place in the garden, on Wednesday, 30th of August, at 8pm with Savvas Chrysostomou on vocals, Paulos Ellinas on the piano, and Giorgos Hadjipapa on wind instruments.

Thanos Mikroutsikos began composing at the end of the 1960s but only officially debuted in 1975, with the release of his album Politika Tragoudia ('Political Songs'). He continued on this compositional path, setting to music the poems of Giannis Ritsos, Vladimir Mayakovsky, Manos Eleftheriou and Bertold Brecht, among others. His album, Stavros tou Notou (Southern Cross), set to the poetry of Nikos Kavvadias, has been one of the musical landmarks of modern Greece.

He has worked with many renowned singers such as Maria Dimitriadi, Haris Alexiou, Manolis Mitsias, Dimitris Mitropanos, Vasilis Papakonstantinou, Christos Thibaios and Giannis Koutras, among others.

His music has been particularly well-received and recognized in Western Europe. During his career, he has managed to liberate the form of Greek song, adding together elements from the modernist and classical western tradition. He also experimented with the combination of tonal and atonal sounds and with morphological variation.

Enjoy a unique experience filled with emotions and melodies cherished by generations.

Entrance: 12 euro

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.