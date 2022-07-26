SAPPHO By Wendy Beckett Will Embark on Greek Tour

Pascal Productions has announced the launch of a Greek-language production of SAPPHO, written by Wendy Beckett and translated into Greek by Daphne Economou. The international theatrical production dedicated to the Greek lyric poet of Lesbos is a world premiere and will be presented for 4 performances: August 11 in Hydra, August 22 in Andros, August 27 in Delphi, and September 13 in Rhodes.

The show features a brilliant cast of Greek actors: Marianthi Pantelopoulou (in the role of Sappho), Antonis Antonakos, Errika Bigiou, Elton Dimroci, Iovi Fragatou, Dimitris Liolios, Grigoris Poimenidis, Elina Rizou, Yorgos Spanias, Dimitra Stogianni, Eleftheria Tsantouri and Lazaros Vartanis.

The production is co-directed by Wendy Beckett and Adam Fitzgerald featuring choreography by Fotis Diamantopoulos. The sets have been designed by Halcyon Pratt, the costumes by Pavlos Thanopoulos, the lighting is designed by Kostas Asmanis, and the original music and sound is composed and designed by Mehdi Bourayou.

Wendy Beckett, Adam Fitzgerald and Halcyon Pratt have been working together with Pascal Productions for over a decade producing shows in New York, Paris, and Sydney, and more. SAPPHO marks their first endeavor in Greece and the first artistic collaboration between Beckett and Fitzgerald as co-Directors.

The show is a new play inspired by the writings of Sappho, the Greek lyric poet who flourished in the 6th century BC on the isle of Lesbos. Integrating the original poetry and a traditional chorus with modern music and contemporary dance, SAPPHO is an adult fairy tale, a theatrical event that will take the audience on a thrilling, romantic journey. Admired since antiquity for the beauty of her writing style, Sappho was known as the Poetess, just as Homer was called the Poet. The play tells the story of a time early in her life that may or may not have happened. To this day Sappho is recognized by the intellectual world of Western civilization as "the woman who wrote the best poetry ever written."

For more information and ticket reservations, visit www.sapphotheplay.com.

Tour Dates

Hydra: August 11 at Hydrama Theater and Arts Centre (Vlychos Theatre)

Andros: August 22 as part of the Andros International Festival

Delphi: August 27 at the European and Cultural Centre of Delphi

Rhodes: September 13 at the Rhodes International Festival