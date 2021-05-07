Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greek National Opera Streams Double Bill of DESPO and GREEK DANCES

The program is streaming exclusively on GNO TV from 17 May to 31 July 2021.

May. 7, 2021  

The Greek National Opera presents a double bill of opera and dance, two remarkable works of the Ionian and the National Schools of Music, exclusively on GNO TV from 17 May to 31 July 2021, as part of the celebration of the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, featuring the Orchestra, Chorus, Ballet and Soloists of the GNO.

The first part is Paolo Carrer's opera Despo, conducted by Yorgos Ziavras and directed by Yorgos Nanouris, and the second part is Nikos Skalkottas' Greek Dances conducted by Yorgos Ziavras and choreographed by Patricia Apergi and Linda Kapetanea - Jozef Fruček.

The production is under the patronage of H.E. the President of the Hellenic Republic Ms Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

This production, part of a tribute to the 2021 bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, is made possible by a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF)Tickets cost 10 euros and are sold in advance at www.ticketservices.gr/en and https://tickets.public.gr/


