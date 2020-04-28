Greece's National Theater Streams Plays for Free Online

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

The National Theater of Greece is offering free access to some of its performances via its website, in an effort to bring people closer to art amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating for more than 100 years, Greece's National Theater has staged works of popular ancient, classic and contemporary writers.

"We are responding to the COVID-19 crisis by offering people alternative ways of accessing culture. In this unprecedented, gloomy environment, the National Theater, through its website www.n-t.gr will have a special place in the daily lives of each and every one of us," the historic organization said in an announcement.

Plays will broadcast for free every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

More performances of the National Theater of Greece will be available online in the coming weeks.

Online streaming takes place real-time as if a normal performance and is available - accessible only 30 minutes following the scheduled start.

Info: Apart from The National Theatre's website (www.n-t.gr), online streaming is accessible through the same days and hours through the websites of the Ministry of Culture and Sports www.culture.gr as well as the Ministry of Digital Governance www.mindigital.gr





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You