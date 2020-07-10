First-Ever Greek Film Festival Comes to the US Virtually

The Greek Film Expo on Demand, the first-ever virtual Greek film festival in the United States, is set to begin on July 10, according to the Greek City Times.

The event has been organized by the Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS). The event will run until July 20.

Ten films will be available to stream during the festival. The line-up includes Adults in the Room, Defunct, Fantasia, Madalena, and many more.

For more information on the upcoming film expo, visit their site HERE.

Read the full story HERE.

The Hellenic Film Society USA is dedicated to promoting Greek cinema throughout the United States. Our mission is to share the richness of Greek films with a wider American audience, to showcase Greek movies, and to preserve the film heritage of Greece.

