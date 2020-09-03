Despoina Mbembedeli to Star in IT'S A GERMAN LIFE on Tour in Cyprus

The production, which premiered in Greece in March, only played three performances before being shutdown due to the current global health crisis.

Greek actress Despoina Mbembedeli is set to star in It's a German Life throughout September around multiple theatres in Cyprus, according to the Cyprus Mail.

The play comes to the Satiriko Theatre in Nicosia on September 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12, followed by the Pattihio Municipal Theatre in Limassol on September 23 and Markideio Theatre in Paphos on September 24.

The production is directed by Andreas Araouzos and features costumes and stage designs by Lakis Genethlis.

As reported by the Cyprus Mail, the play is based on "the life and testimony of Brunhilde Pomsel - a life that spanned the 20th century. To say that Pomsel went through difficult times as a secretary in Berlin in the 1930s doesn't begin to cover her experiences. Her last employer? Joseph Goebbels, Nazi German politician and Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945. Hampton's work is based on the testimony given by Pomsel when she finally broke her silence to a group of Austrian filmmakers in 2016, shortly before her death, at the age of 106."

