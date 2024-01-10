Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Germany!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Natalie Holtom - ROCK OF AGES - Showslot Tour
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mara Lena Schönborn - ROCK OF AGES - Showslot Tour
Best Dance Production
I PLAY D(E)AD - Theater Regensburg
Best Direction Of A Musical
Gil Mehmert - RENT - Oper Dortmund
Best Ensemble
RENT - Oper Dortmund
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Grundner - ROCK OF AGES - Showslot Tour
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jürgen Grimm - RENT - Oper Dortmund
Best Musical
MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES - Theater Regensburg
Best Performer In A Musical
David Jakobs - RENT - Oper Dortmund
Best Performer In A Play
Johannes Wimmer - BUNBURY - Münchner Sommertheater
Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHÉME - Oper Dortmund
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jens Kilian - RENT - Oper Dortmund
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sybille Lambrich - PIPPIN - Staatsoperette Dresden
Favorite Theatre
Deutsches Theater München
