Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Natalie HoltomROCK OF AGES - Showslot Tour

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mara Lena Schönborn - ROCK OF AGES - Showslot Tour

Best Dance Production
I PLAY D(E)AD - Theater Regensburg

Best Direction Of A Musical
Gil Mehmert - RENT - Oper Dortmund

Best Ensemble
RENT - Oper Dortmund

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Grundner - ROCK OF AGES - Showslot Tour

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jürgen Grimm - RENT - Oper Dortmund

Best Musical
MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES - Theater Regensburg

Best Performer In A Musical
David Jakobs - RENT - Oper Dortmund

Best Performer In A Play
Johannes Wimmer - BUNBURY - Münchner Sommertheater

Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHÉME - Oper Dortmund

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jens Kilian - RENT - Oper Dortmund

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sybille Lambrich - PIPPIN - Staatsoperette Dresden

Favorite Theatre
Deutsches Theater München



Recommended For You