Video: Director and Choreographer Casey Nicholaw Talks Disney's HERCULES in Hamburg

In an all new video, Casey Nicholaw discussed the production of Disney's Hercules in Hamburg, which he is directing and choreographing.

Performances run through December 22 at Stage Theater Neue Flora Hamburg, Germany.

Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios, viewers can expect a brand new musical adventure. An immortal hero, incomparably staged: Disney's HERCULES is the story of a demigod who embarks on a quest for his place in the world. The musical guarantees great feelings, rousing music, powerful voices, spectacular stage sets, and elaborate costumes - divine musical fun for young and old.

Disney's HERCULES is a musical adventure at its finest, with songs and lyrics by eight-time Academy Award® winners Alan Menken and David Zippel, and book by Tony Award® winners Robert Hornand Kwame Kwei-Armah.

This new production, which features set design and additional video design by Dane Laffrey and lighting design by Jeff Croiter, is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin) and co-choreographer Tanisha Scott; sound design by Kai Harada and costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser.

The production team also includes puppet designer James Oritz, hairstyles and wigs by Mia M. Neal, makeup by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. The music team is led by music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin, orchestration by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert, dance arrangements by David Chase. First stage versions were performed at The Public Theater in New Jersey in 2019 and at the Paper Mill Playhouse earlier this year.