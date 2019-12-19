December 19th Update: ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Germany Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Germany:

Best Actor in a Musical (commercial)

Jan Ammann - DR. SCHIWAGO - Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 21%

Anton Zetterholm - Cirque du Soleil PARAMOUR - Neue Flora 20%

Daniel Tejeda - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 13%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)

David Jakobs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 41%

Tobias Bieri - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 17%

Rasmus Borkowski - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck 13%

Best Actor in a Play (commercial)

Thomas Borchert - NOVECENTO (NEUINSZENIERUNG) - Schlosspark Theater Berlin 65%

Peter Lewys-Preston - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 35%

Best Actress in a Musical (commercial)

Judith Caspari - ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 21%

Maya Hakvoort - CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 13%

Vajen Van den Bosch - Cirque du Soleil PARAMOUR - Neue Flora 11%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)

Gitte Haenning - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck 54%

Veronika Hörmann - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 24%

Antje Kahn - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 22%

Best Actress in a Play (commercial)

Vasiliki Roussi - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 100%

Best Choreography

Phillip Kempster - CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 18%

Zoltan Fekete - DR. SCHIWAGO - Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 17%

Michael Heller and Christopher Bolam - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 17%

Best Costume Design

TANZ DER VAMPIRE 34%

Cirque du Soleil PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 25%

CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 17%

Best Lighting Design

PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 32%

GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 30%

CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 23%

Best Musical (commercial)

ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 21%

TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Operettenhaus, Hamburg 13%

DR. SCHIWAGO - Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 13%

Best Musical (non-commercial)

CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 37%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 15%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 12%

Best Set Design

PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 37%

GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 24%

CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 24%

Best Sound Design

Cirque du Soleil PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 40%

GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 32%

CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 28%

Best Touring Show

TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Stage Entertainment Tour 57%

MAMMA MIA - Stage Entertainment Tour 30%

WAHNSINN - Theater am Potsdamer Platz Berlin 13%

Theater of the Year

Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 23%

First Stage Theater Hamburg 15%

Neue Flora Hamburg 14%

