Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Ft. Myers/Naples!

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Broadway Palm Photo 2 Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Broadway Palm
PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January Photo 3 PRIVATE LIVES Comes to Marco Island in January
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Carolann SanitaBEGUILED AGAIN - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joshua Winchester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Dance Production
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Direction Of A Musical
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Direction Of A Play
Marilee Warner - Hollywood ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts

Best Ensemble
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Musical
HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Performer In A Musical
Grace Ryan - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita

Best Performer In A Play
Leslie Sanderson - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts

Best Play
HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joshua ReidTHE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Aseem Upadhyay - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Olivia Rodriguez - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Favorite Local Theatre
The Naples Players




RELATED STORIES

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Ft. Myers/Naples! Winners include Florida Repertory Theatre, The Naples Players and more!

2
Palm Beach Opera Opens 2024 Season With TOSCA Photo
Palm Beach Opera Opens 2024 Season With TOSCA

Featuring high-voltage drama and a sensuous score, all set against the backdrop of real-life locations in Rome, Palm Beach Opera opens its highly-anticipated 2024 Season with Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca,” 100 years after that great composer’s death in November 1924.

3
Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre to Hold Auditions For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR Photo
Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre to Hold Auditions For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre is holding auditions for 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' in Bonita Springs, FL. Auditions are open to individuals ages 6 and above, with specific requirements for each age group.

4
Florida Rep Education Unveils Spring Theatre & Dance Classes for Students Ages 11 &nda Photo
Florida Rep Education Unveils Spring Theatre & Dance Classes for Students Ages 11 – 18

Florida Rep Education spring workshops and classes kick off in January.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass
Music & Arts Community Center (2/17-2/18)
Sunday Chamber Music: Verona String Quartet in Ft. Myers/Naples Sunday Chamber Music: Verona String Quartet
Music & Arts Community Center (2/25-2/25)
Hadestown in Ft. Myers/Naples Hadestown
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/28)
HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY in Ft. Myers/Naples HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
Florida Repertory Theatre (3/19-4/14)
THE GIN GAME in Ft. Myers/Naples THE GIN GAME
Florida Repertory Theatre (1/30-3/10)
Sunday Chamber Music: Beaux Arts Trio in Ft. Myers/Naples Sunday Chamber Music: Beaux Arts Trio
Music & Arts Community Center (1/28-1/28)
Private Lives in Ft. Myers/Naples Private Lives
Arts Center Theatre (1/03-1/21)
Harvey in Ft. Myers/Naples Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
Nunsense II: The Second Coming in Ft. Myers/Naples Nunsense II: The Second Coming
Music & Arts Community Center (2/22-3/09)
Route 66 in Ft. Myers/Naples Route 66
Music & Arts Community Center (4/10-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You