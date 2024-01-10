Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Ft. Myers/Naples!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Carolann Sanita - BEGUILED AGAIN - Florida Repertory Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joshua Winchester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Best Dance Production
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Best Direction Of A Musical
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Best Direction Of A Play
Marilee Warner - Hollywood ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts
Best Ensemble
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Best Musical
HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Best Performer In A Musical
Grace Ryan - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita
Best Performer In A Play
Leslie Sanderson - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts
Best Play
HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joshua Reid - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Aseem Upadhyay - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Olivia Rodriguez - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players
Favorite Local Theatre
The Naples Players
