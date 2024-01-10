Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Carolann Sanita - BEGUILED AGAIN - Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Winchester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Dance Production

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Direction Of A Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Direction Of A Play

Marilee Warner - Hollywood ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts

Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Musical

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Performer In A Musical

Grace Ryan - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita

Best Performer In A Play

Leslie Sanderson - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts

Best Play

HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Reid - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aseem Upadhyay - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Olivia Rodriguez - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players

Favorite Local Theatre

The Naples Players