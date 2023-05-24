The Studio Players Reveal Cast For THE CEMETERY CLUB and SUPERIOR DONUTS

The Studio Players have announced the cast for The Cemetery Club and Superior Donuts.

The Cemetery Club

by Ivan Menchell

Directed by Anna Segreto

AD Judy Scribner

Show runs August 4 - August 20, 2023

Betsy Greenblatt as Ida
Marilyn Hilbert as Doris
Karen Ezrine as Lucille
Judy Scribner as Mildred
Mitch Frank as Sam, the Butcher

Superior Donuts

by Tracy Letts

Directed by Bonnie Knapp

Stage Manager Maureen Place

Show runs October 27-November 12

Mike Dinko - Arthur Przybyszewski
Reuben Morgan - Franco Wicks
Tom Rex - Max Tarasov
Marilyn Hilbert - Lady Boyle
Alicia Schwartz - Officer Randy Osteen
Todd Miller - Officer James Bailey
Will Conner - Luther Flynn
Anthony Pena - Kevin Magee

For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.thestudioplayers.org or call 239-398-9192




Recommended For You