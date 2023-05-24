The Studio Players Reveal Cast For THE CEMETERY CLUB and SUPERIOR DONUTS

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!
The Studio Players have announced the cast for The Cemetery Club and Superior Donuts.
Directed by Anna Segreto
AD Judy Scribner
Show runs August 4 - August 20, 2023
Betsy Greenblatt as Ida
Marilyn Hilbert as Doris
Karen Ezrine as Lucille
Judy Scribner as Mildred
Mitch Frank as Sam, the Butcher
by Tracy Letts
Directed by Bonnie Knapp
Stage Manager Maureen Place
Show runs October 27-November 12
Mike Dinko - Arthur Przybyszewski
Reuben Morgan - Franco Wicks
Tom Rex - Max Tarasov
Marilyn Hilbert - Lady Boyle
Alicia Schwartz - Officer Randy Osteen
Todd Miller - Officer James Bailey
Will Conner - Luther Flynn
Anthony Pena - Kevin Magee
For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.thestudioplayers.org or call 239-398-9192
