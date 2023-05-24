The Studio Players Reveal Cast For THE CEMETERY CLUB and SUPERIOR DONUTS

The Studio Players have announced the cast for The Cemetery Club and Superior Donuts.

The Cemetery Club

by Ivan Menchell

Directed by Anna Segreto

AD Judy Scribner

Show runs August 4 - August 20, 2023

Betsy Greenblatt as Ida

Marilyn Hilbert as Doris

Karen Ezrine as Lucille

Judy Scribner as Mildred

Mitch Frank as Sam, the Butcher

Superior Donuts

by Tracy Letts

Directed by Bonnie Knapp

Stage Manager Maureen Place

Show runs October 27-November 12

Mike Dinko - Arthur Przybyszewski

Reuben Morgan - Franco Wicks

Tom Rex - Max Tarasov

Marilyn Hilbert - Lady Boyle

Alicia Schwartz - Officer Randy Osteen

Todd Miller - Officer James Bailey

Will Conner - Luther Flynn

Anthony Pena - Kevin Magee

For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.thestudioplayers.org or call 239-398-9192