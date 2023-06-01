Review: THE HUNT FOR MILO GATTO at Off Broadway Palm

Fringe Fort Myers kicked off its Off Broadway Palm performances on June 1 with The Hunt for Milo Gatto. The title was a tip-off of what was to come.

The play was written by the husband and wife performers, Rachel Burttram and Brendan Powers and offered virtually during theater shutdowns during Covid. The Fringe production is the first time they have done their show in front of a live, in person audience. The duo is well known in Fort Myers theatrical circles, and many in the audience on opening night seemed to be personal friends.

The show involves solving the murder of the creator of cat videos, thus the “gatto.” That premise alone was comedy gold. The show is full of puns, limericks, sly song references, and Fort Myers in jokes as clues and wigs fly past with reckless abandon. Burttram and Powers each play several parts with glee. Audience participation begins at the door as everyone gets a detective badge and a paste-on mustache and doesn’t let up until they solve the mystery.

Milo Gatto repeats at 8:30 pm on June 3 and at 5:30 pm on June 4. For tickets, call 239.939.2787.